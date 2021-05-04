Auburn High, Opelika softball postpone area tournaments due to weather

The Auburn High and Opelika softball teams will have to wait a little longer to try and punch their tickets to the regional tournament.

Auburn and Opelika postponed their respective area tournaments Tuesday due to the threat of inclement weather. Auburn is tentatively scheduled to begin the Area 4-7A tournament Wednesday with the title game coming Thursday; Opelika will begin the Area 4-6A tournament Thursday with the title game coming Friday.

Auburn and Opelika are hosting their double-elimination area tournaments, with Auburn playing at its home field at Auburn High School and Opelika playing off campus at West Ridge Park. Auburn’s tournament also features Central-Phenix City and Smiths Station, while Opelika’s tournament also features Eufaula, Russell County and Valley.

Both tournaments are double-elimination with two teams advancing to state regionals. From there, the state tournaments will take place May 18-22 in Montgomery.

Below is the full schedule for each area tournament.

Area 4-7A Tournament (Auburn High)

Wednesday, May 5

Game 1: Smiths Station vs. Auburn High, 4:30 p.m.