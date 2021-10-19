Auburn High, Opelika standouts tabbed for Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game

“I’m ready to work with the other linebackers that were selected just to learn different styles of play from each one of them,” Love said.

Gordon, who has always wanted to play in the All-Star game since he was young, will now play in the same game that former Auburn High players like Reuben Foster and Rashaan Evans have taken part in.

“It means a lot to me to be selected after watching many former Auburn High School players play in the game,” Gordon said.

While the game is set up for Alabama and Mississippi’s All-Stars to prove who is better, future college teammates also have a chance to play alongside each other for the first time.

Auburn High’s trio and Story won’t be the only Auburn commits in the All-Star game, as the Tigers have two other commits joining them on the Alabama roster. Fort Payne kicker Alex McPherson and Hewitt-Trussville wide receiver Omari Kelly are also committed to Auburn.

And Story and Gordon are both excited that the whole group will get to play alongside each other in the All-Star game before doing it again at Auburn.

“It’s exciting just to see all of us out there together, and it’s even more exciting to be able to just bond and have fun with those guys,” Story said.