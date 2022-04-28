Auburn High opens Class 7A playoffs at Prattville

The Auburn High baseball team opens its run in the Class 7A playoffs on Friday.

The Tigers won the state championship in 2021 and are looking to repeat as champions.

Auburn High plays Prattville on the road this weekend in the state tournament’s round of 16.

The best-of-three opens with a doubleheader starting Friday at 5 p.m. in Prattville. Game 2 will follow.

If it’s played, Game 3 will take place Saturday at 1 p.m.

Auburn High enters the playoffs as the Area 4-7A runner-up. Prattville enters as the Area 3-7A winner.

Auburn High went 25-6 in the regular season, shining as one of the states standout teams, but in area play dropped its series against Central-Phenix City to allow the Red Devils to take the area championship and take home-field advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

Central this weekend plays Enterprise, the runner-up in Area 3-7A.

The winner of the series between Auburn High and Prattville will cross with the winner of this weekend’s series between Fairhope and Bryant.