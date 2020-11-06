Auburn High pulls away from Baker for playoff win

Auburn High dominated the middle eight Friday night.
And now it’s one of the final eight left standing in the Class 7A playoffs.
Bill Belichick — a man who has made a career out of winning big in the playoffs — is credited with the concept of the “middle eight” in football, which states that the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half are where teams often win and lose games.
After leading by only four with 3:41 left in the second quarter, Auburn scored three touchdowns in the next eight minutes of game time on its way to a 39-3 first-round rout of Baker at Duck Samford Stadium.
“You’ve got to give Baker a lot of credit,” Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden said. “They had some really good schemes on defense, and that caused us some problems with moving the football. It took us a while to get going. But once we started executing, I thought we played really well from the second quarter on.”
Auburn quarterback Matthew Caldwell threw three of his four touchdown passes during that eight-minute stretch, with two of them going to Quay Ross in the final 1:30 of the second quarter.
Caldwell, who tied the school record for passing touchdowns in a single season with his 18th coming in the fourth quarter, finished with 151 passing yards. Bryson Clague had a team-high 71 receiving yards on five catches, but Ross stole the show with his four receptions for 65 yards — including those two highlight-reel grabs in the corner of the end zone.
“Quay Ross had some SportsCenter catches, man,” Winegarden said. “He really, really had a big game. Really proud of him. In these games, somebody has to step up. It was him this week. It could be somebody else next week.”
Meanwhile, Auburn’s big-game performances on defense came from virtually everyone who took the field on that side of the ball.
Auburn intercepted Baker four times Friday night. Sam Snyder started the Tigers’ mid-game surge with a pick at the 2:19 mark in the second quarter, after Auburn missed a 50-yard field goal attempt. Joey McGinty ended a sustained third-quarter drive from Baker with an interception of his own, and Quay Nelms picked off two more passes later in the half.
Nelms, who also caught a touchdown pass from Caldwell in the fourth quarter, recorded his first interception in the end zone. His second one set up Auburn’s final touchdown, a 12-yard run from JT Daniels. The Auburn running back opened the scoring for the Tigers with a 2-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the game, and he finished with 85 yards on 19 carries.
Every time Baker threatened, Auburn’s defense was there to make the stop. Baker’s first drive of the game featured an 84-yard pass that was hawked down at the 5-yard line. The Tigers drove the Hornets back after that big play and forced a short field goal.
“I mean, that’s Auburn High School defense,” Winegarden said. “Our guys played extremely hard. We came up with some big plays when they got in the red zone. That was huge in this ball game.”
With a stifling defense and a quick-strike offense, Auburn was able to quickly turn a tense playoff game into a lopsided victory that resembled some of the Tigers’ big wins from the regular season.
After the missed field goal late in the second quarter, the next six possessions were a Baker interception, an Auburn touchdown, a Baker three-and-out, an Auburn touchdown, a Baker three-and-out, and an Auburn touchdown — the last one being a 5-yard play-action pass from Caldwell to a wide-open Creighton Williams for the score.
The win moved Auburn to 10-1 on the season, which means the Tigers are guaranteed to finish with double-digit victories for the third time in four years. The dominant playoff performance was the ideal rebound for an Auburn team that lost its regular-season finale to Enterprise two weeks ago.
“I’m really proud of them,” Winegarden said. “Honestly, the way the game started, you could kind of tell we hadn’t played in a couple of weeks. It feels like you’re kind of starting a season over. But our kids have been great competitors all year.”
As the No. 1 overall seed in the southern half of the 7A playoffs, Auburn has home-field advantage all the way until a potential championship game. The Tigers will host Daphne, which defeated Prattville on Friday night, in the second round next Friday night at Duck Samford Stadium.
Auburn 39, Baker 3
Baker — 3 0 0 0 — 3
Auburn — 7 13 6 13 — 39
First quarter
A — JT Rogers 2 run (kick good), 9:53
B — Peyton Engel 25 field goal, 6:32
Second quarter
A — Quay Ross 29 pass from Matthew Caldwell (kick good), 1:30
A — Ross 11 pass from Caldwell (kick no good), 0:11
Third quarter
A — Creighton Williams 5 pass from Caldwell (kick no good), 8:18
Fourth quarter
A — Quay Nelms 8 pass from Caldwell (kick good), 9:52
A — Rogers 12 run (kick no good), 5:34
