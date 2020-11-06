Auburn High pulls away from Baker for playoff win

Auburn High dominated the middle eight Friday night.

And now it’s one of the final eight left standing in the Class 7A playoffs.

Bill Belichick — a man who has made a career out of winning big in the playoffs — is credited with the concept of the “middle eight” in football, which states that the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half are where teams often win and lose games.

After leading by only four with 3:41 left in the second quarter, Auburn scored three touchdowns in the next eight minutes of game time on its way to a 39-3 first-round rout of Baker at Duck Samford Stadium.

“You’ve got to give Baker a lot of credit,” Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden said. “They had some really good schemes on defense, and that caused us some problems with moving the football. It took us a while to get going. But once we started executing, I thought we played really well from the second quarter on.”

Auburn quarterback Matthew Caldwell threw three of his four touchdown passes during that eight-minute stretch, with two of them going to Quay Ross in the final 1:30 of the second quarter.