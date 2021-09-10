Auburn High reignites offense, Tigers roll to region win

After scoring a combined 36 points in back-to-back road wins at Opelika and Prattville — that both came down to the final play — Auburn High focused on getting things rolling again offensively in its return to Duck Samford Stadium.
And it only took a little more than three full quarters for the Tigers' offense to exceed their points from that pair of nail-biters.
Auburn raced out to a quick start Friday night against visiting Dothan and never looked back, picking up a 49-13 win to improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in region play.
Tigers quarterback Clyde Pittman keyed the offensive resurgence, completing 11 of 13 attempts for 198 yards and four touchdowns.
"He's getting better and better every week," Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge said. "He's a class kid. He does things the right way. He works hard. He works his butt off in the weight room. He's a great leader who leads by example. He's a winner."
Running backs Dook Woods and Killian Massey each added rushing touchdowns for the Tigers, while senior linebacker Brad Harper intercepted a pass from Dothan and returned it 23 yards to double Auburn's early lead in the first quarter.
Harper and the Auburn defense maintained their hot streak, not allowing a touchdown from Dothan despite a few threatening drives. Dothan's lone touchdown came on a late scoop-and-score from Zae Henry, who caught a well-timed lateral from James Dowdy, against Auburn's offensive reserves.
Auburn linebacker Mark Toland had four tackles for loss in the first half alone. Carson Yancy had arguably the play of the night for the Tigers defense, chasing down Dothan quarterback Raymon Blackmon from the other side of the field to cut out a potential 74-yard touchdown run at the Auburn 2. The Tigers then pushed back the Wolves, who were forced to settle for a field goal with under a minute left in the first half.
"Defensively, we played lights out," Etheredge said with a smile.
For Auburn's offense, Pittman truly spread the wealth through the air, with three Tigers receivers finding the end zone at least once and another leading the team in yardage.
Camden Etheredge had four receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns, while Marcellous Josephson had 64 yards on just three catches. VJ Leverett bounced back from an early drop to record a 45-yard touchdown catch, and Bakari Dailey added a 21-yard score to his excellent day as a return man for the Tigers.
Auburn's big night through the air was a showcase of third-down execution. Facing third-and-8 on the hosts' second drive of the game, Pittman hit Etheredge on a well-blocked screen for a 43-yard touchdown.
The Tigers faced that same down-and-distance on the next drive, when Dailey climbed the ladder to grab a 21-yard throw from Pittman and land just inside the front pylon.
"We talked about third-down conversions all week long, because we haven't been converting them," Keith Etheredge said. "We've been having third-and-16, third-and-18 — going backwards, getting penalties, stuff like that. We eliminated some of those tonight, and it allowed us to have some situations where your playbook is pretty much open."
Auburn found itself in a true third-and-long situation midway through the second quarter. Pittman escaped pressure from the visiting Wolves and launched a deep ball to Josephson, who lunged out for an impressive grab on the scramble drill. Woods scored on the next play from nine yards out.
After Pittman hit Camden Etheredge for a 6-yard score in the second quarter, the Tigers started to rotate more of their reserves into the game on both sides of the ball. Dothan settled for another field goal in the third quarter, but it was answered by Massey's 1-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter.
"We played well tonight, especially to start off," Keith Etheredge said. "I think we got everybody involved. Offensively and defensively, we were clicking. We started trying to get some young guys in there in the second half and it got a little sloppy for us for a minute, but then we settled down."
Auburn's head coach added that it "just feels good" for his team to have a comfortable win back at home after the close calls with Opelika and Prattville — especially one in which so many backups got to see the field.
The Tigers will hit the road for the next two weeks, first with a trip to Montgomery to face Jeff Davis in region play. Then they'll head up north to take on Bob Jones before a massive home meeting with fellow region power Central-Phenix City.
"I'm just super proud of our kids and proud of how hard they're playing every single Friday night," Etheredge said. "We talk about effort and attitude, and our kids have played with great effort, and they have a great attitude."
Auburn High 49, Dothan 13
DOT — 0 3 3 7 — 13
AUB — 21 14 7 7 — 49
First quarter
AUB — Camden Etheredge 43 pass from Clyde Pittman (kick good), 5:38
AUB — Brad Harper 23 interception return (kick good), 4:55
AUB — Bakari Dailey 21 pass from Pittman (kick good), 1:40
Second quarter
AUB — Dook Woods 9 run (kick good), 6:58
AUB — Etheredge 6 pass from Pittman (kick good), 4:14
DOT — Mykel Lowe 30 field goal, 0:28
Third quarter