Auburn High reignites offense, Tigers roll to region win

"We talked about third-down conversions all week long, because we haven't been converting them," Keith Etheredge said. "We've been having third-and-16, third-and-18 — going backwards, getting penalties, stuff like that. We eliminated some of those tonight, and it allowed us to have some situations where your playbook is pretty much open."

Auburn found itself in a true third-and-long situation midway through the second quarter. Pittman escaped pressure from the visiting Wolves and launched a deep ball to Josephson, who lunged out for an impressive grab on the scramble drill. Woods scored on the next play from nine yards out.

After Pittman hit Camden Etheredge for a 6-yard score in the second quarter, the Tigers started to rotate more of their reserves into the game on both sides of the ball. Dothan settled for another field goal in the third quarter, but it was answered by Massey's 1-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter.

"We played well tonight, especially to start off," Keith Etheredge said. "I think we got everybody involved. Offensively and defensively, we were clicking. We started trying to get some young guys in there in the second half and it got a little sloppy for us for a minute, but then we settled down."