Auburn High returns home to face Jeff Davis

The Auburn High Tigers handled their first road test last week with a big region win over Dothan. Tonight, the Tigers return to Duck Samford Stadium hoping to reach 5-0 on the season.
Auburn (4-0, 2-0) will host Jeff Davis (0-3, 0-1) for the last of three straight region games before returning to non-region action next Friday. The Tigers will face a Volunteers’ squad coming off a short week after falling to Central-Phenix City 37-6 on Saturday.
The Tigers had little trouble away from the friendly Duck Samford confines last week, as they handled Dothan with relative ease in a 43-13 victory. Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden said he felt the first half was a little slow for the Tigers — a recurring issue for the team so far this year — but by the second half the road team finally got the ball rolling.
Once the Tigers got going, though, they left the Wolves scrambling.
Several Tigers stood out in the victory, but none more so than senior running back/defensive back Amaury Hutchinson. Hutchinson got the job done on both sides of the ball, as he rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns while also registering seven tackles, two pass break-ups and one interception in the victory.
Auburn hasn’t shied away from using multiple running backs this season, and Hutchinson used Friday as his opportunity to show he was capable of contributing. That willingness to contribute at multiple spots has been a common theme among this year’s Auburn team, and it’s been at least part of the reason the Tigers have been so successful this fall.
“I think it's huge. He was really big in the game,” Winegarden said of Hutchinson. “We've had multiple kids that have stepped up at the running back position to make plays for us. I think that says a lot about his ability, but also the mindset of everybody on the team.”
Hutchinson and his teammates will look to keep up the stellar play against Jeff Davis, a team eager to notch its first win under new head coach Rory Bell and their first region victory since beating Smiths Station last October.
Winegarden complimented the Volunteers, saying their athleticism jumps off the screen and that they have players who can present a lot of problems. He added that Jeff Davis tries to play with a lot of different offensive formations, and the team does its best to get the ball to multiple players.
Winegarden pointed to quarterback Chase Ford and defensive lineman Tony Hardy Jr. as two players who could prove to be a handful for the Tigers.
Winegarden stressed the importance of starting fast against Jeff Davis, and the numbers make it evident why it is so important. Auburn has only scored 17 points in the first quarter this season compared to 48 in the second quarter and 83 in the second half, and the Tigers continuing to struggle early could prove an issue sooner rather than later.
Auburn has passed its early-season tests with flying colors so far, and the team will have to do that again tonight to reach the halfway point of the regular season with an unblemished record. Winegarden knows the margin of error in Region 2-7A is nearly non-existent, meaning it’s imperative that the Tigers show up ready to go against the Volunteers.
“I think it's huge,” Winegarden said about earning a victory against Jeff Davis. “Every region game is really a playoff game. You're constantly playing for seeding. Every one you get gives you a better chance to have a better seed.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!