Auburn High returns home to face Jeff Davis

“I think it's huge. He was really big in the game,” Winegarden said of Hutchinson. “We've had multiple kids that have stepped up at the running back position to make plays for us. I think that says a lot about his ability, but also the mindset of everybody on the team.”

Hutchinson and his teammates will look to keep up the stellar play against Jeff Davis, a team eager to notch its first win under new head coach Rory Bell and their first region victory since beating Smiths Station last October.

Winegarden complimented the Volunteers, saying their athleticism jumps off the screen and that they have players who can present a lot of problems. He added that Jeff Davis tries to play with a lot of different offensive formations, and the team does its best to get the ball to multiple players.

Winegarden pointed to quarterback Chase Ford and defensive lineman Tony Hardy Jr. as two players who could prove to be a handful for the Tigers.

Winegarden stressed the importance of starting fast against Jeff Davis, and the numbers make it evident why it is so important. Auburn has only scored 17 points in the first quarter this season compared to 48 in the second quarter and 83 in the second half, and the Tigers continuing to struggle early could prove an issue sooner rather than later.