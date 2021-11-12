Auburn High rolls to semifinals, downs Enterprise

It was a party Friday at Duck Samford Stadium.

Auburn’s defense dominated, the offense scored in bunches and special teams even found the end zone in a 56-21 quarterfinal win over Enterprise.

Auburn High’s Davaioun Williams spearheaded the offensive effort with three rushing touchdowns and 175 yards on 14 carries.

“I think this is probably one of the best games I’ve had all year,” Williams said.

Williams kept the defense in a spin cycle all evening as he waited for the holes to open before turning on the jets for big-time yardage and scores.

Fellow running back Killian Massey was a one-man wrecking crew as he bulldozed his way through the defense for 90 yards and two scores on just five carries.

The 1-2 punch of Massey and Williams combined for 20 points in the first half as Auburn High led 36-14 at the break.

“We’ve both got two unique running styles,” Williams said. “He hits the hole real hard and I’m a very patient runner, so it’s hard for the defense to adjust to both of us. So, I think it’s a good 1-2 punch.”