Auburn High’s Amaury Hutchinson impresses at football camp

Hutchinson clearly impressed the coaches working the camp given his award. For Hutchinson, it was reassurance that he was able to handle even the toughest competition that lines up against him.

“It showed that I can compete with the best,” Hutchinson said. “I’ve always known that if I get a shot I was going to show that I can play at the next level.”

Hutchinson has received some interest from colleges this summer, saying Western Illinois and South Carolina State have reached out over the last few months. While he’s still waiting on scholarship offers, Hutchinson said the interest motivates him to keep going even when at times it feels like the work isn’t paying off.

Work was the name of the game for Hutchinson this spring, when the coronavirus forced him and his teammates to handle their offseason workouts independently. Hutchinson said dedication was the key to handling his duties on his own, and the time he had to himself allowed him to work on himself and correct the mistakes he was seeing.

Hutchinson is ready to bring his A-game for a Tigers’ defense that is coming off a season in which the team only gave up 15.3 points per game thanks to four shutout victories — including back-to-back blanks to open postseason play.