Auburn High’s Bradley selected to Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

As the center for Auburn High, senior Cort Bradley has established himself as an anchor on the Tigers’ offensive line since stepping up as a sophomore. His efforts over that time have not gone unnoticed, and his play has earned him an opportunity to shine after his senior season is over.
Bradley has been selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl this winter. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman earned a spot in the All-Star exhibition after impressing at a Blue-Grey camp in June.
For Bradley, getting the invitation to play in the game was a testament to not only his work but the dedication of both of his parents.
“It means a lot to me. All the work that I’ve put in over all the years is finally starting to pay off,” Bradley said. “My parents busted their butts to get me down to that camp, and I can’t thank them enough for that. They are the reason that I have the opportunities I do.”
#GoBlazers commit Cort Bradley (@CortBradley) was selected to play in this year's #BlueGreyFootball All-American Bowl.— Blue-Grey Football (@BlueGreyFB) August 21, 2020
Bradley has been a shining star up front for the Tigers, and that was very much the case in 2019.
Bradley’s 85-percent grade made him the Tigers’ top lineman in 2020, and that was no small feat given the other talented players around him. Bradley’s play along with the rest of the line was crucial for an Auburn offense headlined by Aaron Diggs, who rushed for over 1,600 yards and was named an All-State first team player.
Bradley's play has caught the attention of numerous college coaches, leading to his commitment to UAB on June 20.
When it comes to Bradley, Auburn High head coach Adam Winegarden made it evident he is the type of lineman any coach would love on their side.
“He really understands the game, loves the game and wants to be good. He’s a great example of hard work, leadership, toughness and what it takes to be a great lineman,” Winegarden said. “The center position is obviously the quarterback of your line of scrimmage. I think every offense starts from the inside out. He’s the anchor of our line of scrimmage. He makes all the calls and also sets the tone each play.”
Bradley and his teammates were back on the field Friday for the first time when the Tigers topped Park Crossing 46-28. It was a special moment for Bradley, who admitted over the summer that he had doubts if he and his teammates would actually get to play this fall.
“It was the start to normal life,” Bradley said of Auburn’s season opener. “With all the restrictions, I finally got to be a teenager and just play with my brothers. With everything that these people have taken from us, it felt good to be normal again.”
When it comes to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, Bradley said he hopes to show what he can do on a national stage and make his parents proud. His attention as of now, however, is fixed squarely on the Tigers’ season — which picks back up against rival Opelika on Friday.
Bradley and the Tigers came up short last year, and he and his fellow upperclassmen are determined to not have the same outcome as seniors.
“We started preparing (Monday) morning. I’m ready to play and do my best,” Bradley said. “I’m hoping it’s a good game, and I’m hoping to pull through with it being the last time I’ll ever play them.”
