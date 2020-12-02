Auburn High’s determination has team on cusp of first-ever championship

After Auburn High lost to Central-Phenix City 38-0 in the 2019 state semifinals, Tigers wide receiver Bryson Clague took off his helmet and thought about the future. Elsewhere, quarterback Matthew Caldwell — who could only watch the loss due to a season-ending injury — dealt with the sting of not getting to play and pondered what was next.

Clague and Caldwell were just two of the Tigers who left that loss in Phenix City hurting — both physically and mentally — while understanding they would be back in 2020. That group felt like this season could be different; soon enough, they proved it would be.

Caldwell, Clague and the rest of the Tigers left last year’s losses behind them this fall by fighting through the regular season with a 9-1 record and their first region championship since 2013. The winning didn’t stop come playoff time, either, as they rattled off three straight victories to punch their tickets to the Super 7 for a shot at the Class 7A state title.

Auburn (12-1, 5-1) has been relentless this fall on its path to Tuscaloosa, where the Tigers will take on one of Class 7A’s giants in Thompson (13-0, 7-0) tonight. Even though the challenge is daunting, the Tigers haven’t wavered when facing tall tasks this season and don’t intend to tonight, either.