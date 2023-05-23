Auburn High soccer’s Ellie Hammer and Coan Park won Area 4-7A MVP honors, sweeping the award for the both the AHS girls and boys team after sensational seasons.

Hammer is a senior playing central attacking midfielder, who won Area 4-7A MVP after helping lead the Auburn High girls to the Class 7A state championship final.

Park is just a sophomore, playing both forward and central attacking midfielder. The Auburn High boys went 11-7-2 this season, picking up one win in the state playoffs over Enterprise before falling in the second round.

Area 4-7A was made up this season of Auburn High, Opelika, Central-Phenix City and Smiths Station. The league’s coaches voted on their all-area team at season’s end.

Girls recognized

In all, Auburn High and Opelika both had six girls each named across the area’s first team and second team.

Joining Hammer on the first team for Auburn High was senior centerback Hannah Arnall and junior central attacking midfielder Sam Reitz.

Auburn High’s Lulabelle Hammer, Claire Nappier and Laila Simmons all made second team.

For Opelika, senior striker Amiya Brown, senior midfielder Ashley Hilyer and senior defender Morgan Watts all made the first team.

Opelika’s Alex Desantos, Karly Phatsadavong and Maelee Story made the second team.

Opelika made the Class 7A state playoffs but ultimately fell to Dothan in the first round.

Auburn High made it all the way to the state final, falling just short against Sparkman 2-1 in the Class 7A state championship game.

Boys recognized

Park helped push Auburn High to the second round of the boys Class 7A tournament. Auburn High topped Enterprise 3-1 in the first round before falling to Dothan 3-2 in the second round.

Opelika also made the state playoffs but lost in the first round to the same Dothan team.

In all, Park was one of six Auburn High players to make either the first or second team on the boys side.

On the first team, Park was joined by senior defender Cade Edwards and senior forward Chapman Marlow, both from Auburn High.

Auburn High’s Matt Bolding, Cooper Fain and Andy Roberts all made the second team.

Opelika likewise had three first-teamers and three second-teamers.

On the first team, senior defensive midfielder Nathan Faison was joined by senior forward Moe Forbes and senior forward Dexter Graham.

Opelika’s Jake Campbell, Eduardo Moran and Luke Roberts all made the second team.