Auburn High’s Hardin runs in San Diego at Champs Sports championship

Auburn High senior and Auburn University signee Maxwell Hardin traveled the country to run in San Diego at the Champs Sports Cross Country Championships last week.

Hardin finished 20th in 15:33, middle of the pack in a field of 40 runners — but the AHS senior and future AU runner plans to use his experience with travel for his upcoming collegiate career.

Hardin won the Class 7A state title November in Alabama, setting a new state record and course record in Oakville, before taking up the invitation to run Dec. 10 at the national invitational sponsored by Champs Sports in San Diego.

“I went into this race with higher expectations,” Hardin said. “I didn’t necessarily get what I wanted, but I can’t leave mad. I think I did good, especially considering the season I’ve had. I guess I could’ve gotten out a little bit stronger. But 20th place is good. Top half. Still good.”

Hardin said the race is the furthest from home he’s ever ran.

He said he’ll consider the experience good practice for the Auburn University schedule coming in his future, which will involve a lot more travel than his high school schedule.

“They said that having experience racing here gives you a big upper-hand and after racing I can definitely understand that,” Hardin said. “It’s definitely the hardest course I’ve ever raced on before.”

Hardin is part of the signing class of 2023 and will finish his Auburn High career running track this spring before starting his career with AU next fall.

He says he ran against plenty other college signees at the Champs Sports race and that he’ll remember what it was like competing against them, too.

“I think it’s just going to help me learn how to run a championship race better, give me more experience as I go on to the next level at Auburn, and let me know how to race against the same guys that I’ll see years to come,” Hardin said.