Auburn High’s Matthew Caldwell better than ever after injury

Auburn High quarterback Matthew Caldwell’s first season as a Tiger was nothing short of trying at times. Having said that, the low points that popped up for the Eufaula transfer have only fueled him to reach the point on which he stands.
Caldwell endured being relegated to a backup to start 2019 before taking over midway through the year only to sustain a season-ending injury with one game left before the playoffs. With his rehab and another offseason at Auburn under his belt, Caldwell is firing on all cylinders and aiming to help the Tigers take on the title of being one of the teams to beat in Class 7A.
“I couldn't really control what happened toward the end of the season where I got hurt, but it was all for the better. I feel like I'm better than I was last year. Now, I feel way better and am 100 percent. I think it was good — everything that happened — for the long run,” Caldwell said. “I feel like it helped me big time just from a self-confidence standpoint, just learning what I can do and what I'll be able to do in the future with having an injury and recovering from that. I think that really helped me.”
Caldwell came to Auburn prior to his junior year, and after a tight quarterback competition with then-sophomore Patrick McGlon it was McGlon who earned the lion’s share of the playing time in the Tigers’ first two games. Caldwell, however, was working to fit in with his new teammates, and his play against Enterprise in Week 3 went a long way in making that happen.
Auburn center Cort Bradley became a fast friend once Caldwell joined the team, but Bradley pointed to the Tigers’ 44-0 win over Enterprise as crucial in his respect for his quarterback. Bradley remembers Caldwell telling his teammates prior to a touchdown run that no matter what the read was he was keeping the ball, effectively telling the Tigers nobody was stopping him from crossing the goal-line.
“I’ve had tremendous respect for him since (that play),” Bradley said. “He said, ‘I’m going to make this play,’ and that’s when I knew I wanted to play with him. Even if he’s had a bad drive before, he always comes to the huddle with energy. He really doesn’t have bad days, days when other kids feel it’s hot or don’t want to practice. He’s there to pick everyone up. He really is the best kind of player and friend you can have.”
The Auburn coaches soon turned the keys over to Caldwell, and his play was pivotal as he found more confidence in the Tigers’ system and the team kept winning. Auburn held a 6-2 record entering the team’s Oct. 25 meeting with Central-Phenix City in what was the de facto region title game.
It also proved to be another turning point in Caldwell’s playing career.
Central jumped out on Auburn early, and Caldwell was working to help the Tigers hang tight when he was tried to make a cut during a scramble downfield. Caldwell stayed down momentarily then was helped to the sideline for what was eventually diagnosed as a torn ACL and meniscus. Just like that, Caldwell went from guiding one of the state’s most promising teams to standing back on the sidelines again.
Caldwell had every reason to be frustrated with the circumstances, but according to Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden, that was not how he approached the situation.
“I think every circumstance provides opportunity. He did not start the year for us last year, and I know that was tough on him to go into a backup role. Then he gained his opportunity and really performed well and was hitting his stride then had a season-ending injury,” Winegarden said. “He really faced two adversities last year, but I really think that helped him grow with some mental toughness and desire. A lot of times when you're going through that, you can give up on yourself quickly or lose your passion to play or work.
“He did the opposite; he worked even harder and has maintained a tremendous attitude.”
Caldwell spent the offseason getting back into a groove and wasted little time once the season began to prove he was back and truly better than he was before.
Caldwell lit up Park Crossing in the season opener to the tune of 17-of-22 passing for 303 yards and three touchdowns, which included an 80-yard connection with Quay Ross. He followed it up with a strong showing against Opelika, going 13-of-25 passing for 169 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 37-10 victory.
The most impressive part of Caldwell’s night against the Bulldogs was how he played after two early interceptions. There was no sign of panic or frustration from Auburn’s No. 5; instead, he buckled down, went back on the field and promptly made enough plays to ensure the Tigers walked away with a rivalry victory.
That attitude is exactly what Bradley said makes Caldwell stand out behind center. For Caldwell, the key is understanding there are plenty of plays to come after a mistake.
“It meant a lot to us getting the win (against Opelika) for us and our community. It also gives us more momentum going into this week for our first region game,” said Caldwell, who has scholarship offers from Austin Peay and Gardner-Webb. “I told my team the slow start was on me because of the turnovers. We started to drive the ball after that and kept it rolling all night.”
Caldwell wasted little time in settling in with his new team, and despite his personal ups and downs he’s established himself as someone Auburn could count on. It’s worked well for him and the Tigers through two games, and it has Caldwell and his teammates excited about what’s yet to come.
“I know the receivers love him because he can get them the football,” Winegarden said. “He's a really talented quarterback. He can throw the ball down the field. He can also make plays with his legs. The team has a ton of confidence in him, and I think they really enjoy him. I think it's two-fold.”
