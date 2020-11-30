Auburn High’s Matthew Caldwell, Bryson Clague set offense up for Super 7 success

Two summers ago, quarterback Matthew Caldwell and receiver Bryson Clague were two of Auburn High’s newest players eager to settle in with a team. Thanks to their work ever since, the Tigers are on the cusp of a truly unforgettable season.

Caldwell and Clague have proven to be an outstanding duo on offense for Auburn during a season in which the team has won 12 games, captured a region title for the first time in seven years and reached the Class 7A state title game. Caldwell has taken his game to the next level by completing 115 passes for 1,768 yards with a school-record 19 touchdowns and only nine interceptions, while Clague has been his go-to guy with a school-record 49 receptions for 738 yards and two touchdowns.

The two seniors will look to keep their success up Wednesday night, when they and their teammates battle Thompson for what could be Auburn’s first-ever state championship.

“Bryson, he's got some of the best hands in the state. He's got some of the best hands I've ever seen. He doesn't drop it often, and when I say that I mean it,” Caldwell said. “All night long and for all four quarters, he's ready to go and I'm ready to go. Anytime I need him I can give it to him, and he's going to come up with a catch somehow. Maybe if it's not for a gain or if it's for 20-plus yards, he's going to catch the ball wherever it is on the field.”