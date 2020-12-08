Auburn High’s Matthew Caldwell commits to Jacksonville State

Caldwell’s success helped Auburn win 12 games, capture a region title for the first time since 2013 and advance to the state championship game.

Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden commended Caldwell for his work in the lead-up to the state title showdown with Thompson.

“I think the quarterbacks who can have an even mindset to the good and the bad and can learn from both have a chance to be the best ones. Then you have some that they let success hurt them or let failure hurt them for the long haul,” Winegarden said. “Matthew hasn't done that with either one. He's had a very consistent mindset throughout the entire year.”

Caldwell played heroically in Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium against the Warriors by going 9-of-17 through the air for 88 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. The senior also took 11 carries for 85 yards and another score, the rushing touchdown being a 44-yard run in the third quarter that put the Tigers in the driver’s seat to win it all.

Caldwell was likely in line to take home Most Valuable Player honors for the Tigers when disaster struck late, as Thompson scored 10 points in the final 18 seconds of game action to leave Auburn with a heartbreaking 29-28 loss.