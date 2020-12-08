Auburn High’s Matthew Caldwell commits to Jacksonville State

Nearly one week after Matthew Caldwell’s high school career ended, the Auburn High quarterback decided where his collegiate career will take place.
Caldwell announced his commitment to Jacksonville State on Monday night, nearly two months after the Gamecocks extended a scholarship offer. Caldwell chose Jacksonville State over offers from Gardner-Webb and Austin Peay.
Caldwell explained the Gamecocks’ coaching staff sold him on their vision for his future. At that point, Caldwell realized it was an offer he couldn’t pass up.
“It’s the best staff in America. I haven’t talked over the phone or FaceTimed any coach from JSU that wasn’t all in for their program and my future. Coach [John] Grass is a winner and has a winning staff, and that’s what I like to think of myself as, so it seemed to be a great fit,” Caldwell said. “[Committing] was a special moment in my life that I got to share with my family. This feeling couldn’t be possible without them.”
Caldwell said he plans to sign with Jacksonville State during the December early signing period then enroll during the summer.
Very blessed to announce that I’m going to be a Gamecock!! #FearTheBeak👌 @JSUGamecocksFB @JR_Sandlin @Coach_Grass @coachjimmyogle @heard77 @CoachTylerAllen @sdclements12 @abwinegarden @CoachJohnsonB @QBC_Bham pic.twitter.com/rFDwGRKiby— Matthew Caldwell (@matthewcald03) December 8, 2020
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Caldwell made the most of his second and final season at Auburn. Caldwell rehabbed a knee injury in the offseason but proved none the worse for wear in 2020, as he threw for 1,856 yards and 21 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and also rushed for 269 yards and five touchdowns to help the Tigers stand out among Class 7A’s top teams.
Caldwell’s success helped Auburn win 12 games, capture a region title for the first time since 2013 and advance to the state championship game.
Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden commended Caldwell for his work in the lead-up to the state title showdown with Thompson.
“I think the quarterbacks who can have an even mindset to the good and the bad and can learn from both have a chance to be the best ones. Then you have some that they let success hurt them or let failure hurt them for the long haul,” Winegarden said. “Matthew hasn't done that with either one. He's had a very consistent mindset throughout the entire year.”
Caldwell played heroically in Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium against the Warriors by going 9-of-17 through the air for 88 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. The senior also took 11 carries for 85 yards and another score, the rushing touchdown being a 44-yard run in the third quarter that put the Tigers in the driver’s seat to win it all.
Caldwell was likely in line to take home Most Valuable Player honors for the Tigers when disaster struck late, as Thompson scored 10 points in the final 18 seconds of game action to leave Auburn with a heartbreaking 29-28 loss.
Despite the bitter ending, Caldwell had nothing but positives to say about being a Tiger and about what the team accomplished in 2020.
“Playing for Auburn has made me a better person which led to being a better player,” Caldwell said. “It hurts us we didn’t get to end the season like we wanted, but we know that we started something for Auburn High football that hasn’t been started yet. That’s what we are able to be proud of and move forward.”
Caldwell came to Auburn in 2019 as a transfer from Eufaula, and he quickly went from one of the new players on the team to one of its true leaders. He made the most of that opportunity and has now turned it into a chance to play quarterback at the next level.
As far as what’s next, Caldwell had a message for the Jacksonville State fans who will get to know him better in the months and years to come.
“I want them to know I’m ready to work and that I’m ready to win championships,” Caldwell said.
