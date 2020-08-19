Auburn High’s Matthew Caldwell receives first scholarship offer

Last summer, Matthew Caldwell faced the challenge of earning the respect of a new team after transferring to Auburn High from Eufaula. He did just that plus helped the Tigers from behind center, and in the lead-up to his senior year college coaches have taken notice.
Caldwell received a scholarship offer from Austin Peay on Sunday, his first so far. The offer comes just days before the rising senior begins the 2020 season when the Tigers host Park Crossing on Friday.
“It means a lot to me,” Caldwell said of his first offer. “It’s something I’ve been working for since I was a kid, and now I finally have the opportunity to play at the next level. But the work doesn’t stop here; it’s just the beginning.”
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Caldwell wasted little time winning his teammates over last summer and did his part to guide the Auburn offense as a junior. He split time at quarterback alongside sophomore Patrick McGlon and made the most of his dual-threat ability to help the Tigers fight for wins before being injured against Central-Phenix City on Oct. 25, which knocked him out for the remainder of the Tigers’ season.
Auburn High head coach Adam Winegarden said he was proud of Caldwell for how he handled his debut season with the team.
“Matthew moved here and had to learn a lot of new people and become friends with his teammates and then compete. Obviously he didn’t start the year but had a great attitude then got a chance mid-year. I thought he played very well and was getting better and better until he had an injury,” Auburn High head coach Adam Winegarden said. “Matthew is a tremendous person. His teammates love him, and he loves the aspect of team in a football program. I think he’ll blend in nicely (on a college team). They’ll get somebody who represents the school well and is a glue for the team.”
Even though his junior year ended prematurely, Caldwell remained incredibly appreciative about how his new teammates and classmates took him in last year.
“The Auburn football family is like no other high school family in the country. Even if you don’t play a down, you still feel part of the win or loss,” Caldwell said. “It’s a pride thing when you spend so much time with everyone. I feel like personally I’ve made some big changes about myself and my game with being on this team, and they all have been for the better.”
Caldwell expanded on his improvements, saying that playing for Auburn has made him sharpen his skills as a runner. The result has been his emergence as a true dual-threat player, which will once again be crucial this season as Auburn takes on some of the top talent in the state.
Caldwell said all the teams he’s played on have had the same goals, which are to play in the state championship and for some of the players to move on to the next level. He explained that the shared mentality among the team has made it easy to improve every single day in order to chase those goals.
Caldwell is one step closer to achieving that second goal, and he has a good feel for what he’s looking for when he leaves Auburn. He said he will choose the college that he and his family feel have his best interests in mind, wherever that may be.
For now, Caldwell’s mind is set squarely on accomplishing that first goal. He explained the Tigers’ coaches have the players ready to go, and the preparation the team has put in all offseason has them prepared to hit the field again.
Caldwell has done his part since arriving at Auburn, and it’s not gone unnoticed by people at the next level. He’s looking to now add to that resume this fall, one that he hopes is capped off by Auburn’s first-ever state title.
“I’m extremely ready, and I know my team is, too,” Caldwell said. “It’s been an offseason where we’ve had to adjust, but we definitely made the best of our circumstances. We had a great fall camp the past three weeks and now it’s game time, so we are all fired up.”
