Auburn High’s Matthew Rhodes picks up first scholarship offer

In his role as Auburn High’s punter, Matthew Rhodes has made a habit of pinning opponents deep and setting up his teammates to make game-changing plays. Those efforts have earned Rhodes a reputation, and this week it culminated in his first scholarship offer.

Rhodes received his first offer from the Naval Academy on Tuesday. The scholarship comes as the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Rhodes closes in on the start of his senior season for the Tigers.

“It means a lot. I’ve been working hard lately, and it finally paid off,” Rhodes said. “It’s been early mornings and late nights at the field and in the weight room. I’ve been punting lately to (former Auburn teammate and current Furman football player) Cally Chizik at the high school. It means a lot to have someone who has experienced the recruiting process out there with me.

“After receiving All-Area (honors) the last two years, I was hoping the time would come eventually.”

Rhodes is hoping to duplicate a strong junior season in which he made a habit of setting opposing offenses back in their own territory.

Rhodes averaged 41 yards a punt for the Tigers in 2019 during a season in which Auburn’s defense only gave up 15.3 points a game — which included two postseason shutouts — and the team reached the state semifinals for the first time since 2013.

“It was an amazing feeling. Having a very solid defense, they credit me a lot just by giving them good field position to work with,” Rhodes said. “Sometimes being on special teams you don’t feel like you’re part of the team, but that really helps boost my confidence on the field.”