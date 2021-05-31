Auburn High’s Matthew Rhodes to be a two-sport athlete at Army

Rhodes explained Monday that he knew he would start Game 3 if the championship series got that far and that he had some nerves once it was time to take the mound. It didn’t help that the Hoover fans were doing their best to heckle Rhodes by reminding him how the Tigers’ football team lost in dramatic fashion back in December.

“When I stepped on the mound before my very first pitch the Hoover students were already yelling about the football state championship, and I heard it all game. It was tough mentally, but I held my composure and knew I could redeem myself this time,” Rhodes said. “I remember walking off the mound in the fifth inning knowing that I had done all I could to bring this one home. I almost had a heart attack at the end of the game, but the best feeling was sprinting onto the field ready to dogpile.”

Rhodes’ pitching arsenal includes a two-seam fastball that tops out in the upper 80s along with a curveball and a changeup, the latter of which has been Rhodes’ go-to strikeout pitch. He said his main goal as an Army baseball player is to be the best teammate he can be and to have the other players’ backs during the good times and bad.