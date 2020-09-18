Auburn High’s offense catches fire as Tigers top Jeff Davis

Despite the successful onside kick, Auburn hadn’t received its most favorable bounces of the night quite yet. One of those came after a three-and-out from Jeff Davis — which then watched a short punt recoil so far backwards, it had to be downed five yards behind the line of scrimmage.

The Tigers then called a trick play that freed up offensive lineman Kolt Ashe for an easy reverse pass from receiver Bryson Clague. Auburn’s defense would then come up with Reese’s safety and an interception from Hutchinson, with the latter play setting up a 37-yard touchdown pass from Caldwell that was deflected off a Jeff Davis defensive back and into the hands of Ray.

The Tigers tacked on three more points just before halftime on a short field goal, and that would be the end of the night for the first-team offense. The strong-armed Caldwell finished the half with 193 passing yards on just nine completions.

A running clock second half was much calmer for the scoreboard operator, as the Tigers would get another pick from Nelms and a 15-yard touchdown pass to James Hume from backup quarterback Clyde Pittman.

While the blowout win pushed Auburn to a perfect 5-0 overall record and a 3-0 mark in region play, Winegarden still believes his Tigers can play a much cleaner game.