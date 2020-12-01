Auburn High’s pass rush propels Tigers to Class 7A state title game

Despite the stage, junior defensive end Powell Gordon — who is responsible for nine of those sacks along with 74 tackles and 13 tackles for loss — explained the days leading up to the title game bout have been no different than any others this fall.

“It's really just been like any other week of practice, you know? Just keep that same intensity we've had the rest of the season. I feel like we've got to treat it just like any other game and just go out there and play like we have all season,” Gordon said. “We all play for each other. Our whole defense is like a big puzzle, and each person has their own piece. Each person does their job, and it works together perfectly. That's the biggest thing really — coaching and playing hard.”

Practice has made perfect for the Tigers’ pass rush this fall. Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden credited assistants Antonio Ford and Jason Halverson for teaching the players the proper techniques. Gordon also lauded their work along with Goolsby’s but also pointed to the players’ efforts, saying they go hard every play and it’s allowed so many Tigers to effectively pass rush.