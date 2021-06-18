Auburn High’s Rowdey Jordan, Glenwood’s Andrew Tillery headed to men's College World Series

The start of the 2021 men’s College World Series on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska will mark the beginning of an intense stretch of baseball to determine this year’s national champion.
For Auburn High alum Rowdey Jordan and Glenwood alum Andrew Tillery, it will serve as yet another accomplishment in their stellar playing careers.
Jordan and Tillery will be among the players hoping to help their teams once play begins in TD Ameritrade Park this weekend. Jordan is a senior outfielder at Mississippi State who will be making his third appearance in the CWS; Tillery, meanwhile, is a sophomore right-hander who is part of the Wolfpack’s first trip to Omaha since 2013.
Jordan has had quite a career at Mississippi State, and it’s included another strong season this spring. He leads the team with 77 hits, 70 runs scored and 20 doubles while also sporting a .326 batting average, 10 home runs and 43 RBIs.
With Jordan’s help, Mississippi State has put together a 45-16 record this season. The Bulldogs reached the College World Series thanks to picking up three straight victories over Samford, VCU and Campbell in the regionals before handing Notre Dame two losses in three games in the super regionals.
Jordan has played in seven College World Series games dating back to his freshman season in 2018. He went a combined 5-for-28 at the plate in those games.
Jordan’s excellence was evident at Auburn High, where he wasted little time in bursting onto the scene. The switch-hitting outfielder’s tireless work ethic made him a natural with the bat in his hands, as evidenced by earning the Class 7A batting title in only his sophomore season.
Jordan ended his time as a Tiger on a high note, hitting .389 with an area-high eight home runs to go with 12 doubles and 30 RBIs in 2017. Auburn returned to the state title series in Jordan’s senior year but fell to Hoover in three games.
“[Auburn High head coach Matt Cimo] made practice fun. He made playing real fun,” Jordan told the O-A News in June 2019. “Really, I just remember enjoying the game. That’s really the biggest thing I get from that. It was such a blast to go to Auburn High School and to play for coach Cimo. He taught us a lot of things about playing hard and keeping your head up through tough times. It just made me love the game even more.”
Tillery, meanwhile, has done his work mostly out of the bullpen for NC State. Entering the CWS, the junior has made 10 appearances with one start this spring. He’s pitched 10.2 innings with a 1-1 record along with 18 hits allowed, eight strikeouts and a 13.50 ERA for a Wolfpack squad that enters the CWS with a 35-18 record.
Going back to 2019, Tillery has thrown 16 innings and posted a 1-1 record with 23 hits allowed, 10 walks surrendered, 15 strikeouts and a 10.69 ERA at NC State.
Tillery started his high school career at Shaw in Columbus, Georgia before transferring to Glenwood for his senior season. He compiled a 4-2 record with 69 strikeouts and a 0.74 ERA in 47.1 innings for the Gators and also had two saves for a Glenwood team that finished runner-up in the AISA’s Class AAA.
“It’s fantastic,” Tillery told the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer upon signing with NC State in November 2017. “This is what I wanted. My dream is to come to a D-I school, especially in the ACC. I’m just ready to see what the future holds for me.”
Tillery seems to be following in the footsteps of his older brother Will, who helped Chattahoochee Valley Community College reach the NJCAA College World Series during his time with the team.
The Auburn area has another somewhat local name in the mix in Omaha in Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, son of former Auburn football standout and assistant coach Tracy Rocker. The younger Rocker enters the CWS with a 13-3 record with 155 strikeouts and a 2.46 ERA this season and is expected to be a high MLB draft pick in July.
Tillery and the Wolfpack will get the CWS started by playing the opening game against Stanford at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday. Rocker and the Commodores face Arizona at 6 p.m. that night, while Jordan and the Bulldogs play Texas at 6 p.m. Sunday.