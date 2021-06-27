Auburn High’s Rowdey Jordan heads to men’s College World Series finals with Mississippi State

Jordan’s Bulldogs reached the College World Series thanks to picking up three straight victories over Samford, VCU and Campbell in the regionals before handing Notre Dame two losses in three games in the super regionals.

Jordan’s excellence was evident at Auburn High, where he wasted little time in bursting onto the scene. The switch-hitting outfielder’s tireless work ethic made him a natural with the bat in his hands, as evidenced by earning the Class 7A batting title in only his sophomore season.

Jordan ended his time as a Tiger on a high note, hitting .389 with an area-high eight home runs to go with 12 doubles and 30 RBIs in 2017. Auburn returned to the state title series in Jordan’s senior year but fell to Hoover in three games.

“[Auburn High head coach Matt Cimo] made practice fun. He made playing real fun,” Jordan told the O-A News in June 2019. “Really, I just remember enjoying the game. That’s really the biggest thing I get from that. It was such a blast to go to Auburn High School and to play for coach Cimo. He taught us a lot of things about playing hard and keeping your head up through tough times. It just made me love the game even more.”