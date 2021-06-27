Auburn High’s Rowdey Jordan heads to men’s College World Series finals with Mississippi State

Former Auburn High baseball standout Rowdey Jordan has a shot at ending his senior year at Mississippi State as a national champion.
Jordan and the Bulldogs will be playing on college baseball’s biggest stage when Mississippi State takes on SEC foe Vanderbilt in the men’s College World Series. The best-of-three series begins at 6 p.m. Monday and will be televised on ESPN2.
The Bulldogs began the CWS by beating Texas 2-1 last Sunday and Virginia 6-5 on Tuesday. Mississippi State suffered its first loss with an 8-5 defeat to the Longhorns before bouncing back with a 4-3 walk-off winner against them on Saturday.
In Mississippi State’s four CWS games, Jordan has logged six hits in 17 at-bats — leaving him with a .353 batting average — and scored two runs. The Bulldogs’ lead-off hitter and starting center fielder had at least one hit in each of those four games and posted two hits in the Bulldogs’ first game against Texas and two in the final matchup with the Longhorns.
Jordan has now played in 11 CWS games dating back to his freshman season in 2018. He now has a .244 career batting average in those games after entering this year’s CWS with a 5-for-28 line in those past trips.
Jordan entered Omaha this year leading the Bulldogs with 77 hits, 70 runs scored and 20 doubles while also sporting a .326 batting average, 10 home runs and 43 RBIs.
Jordan’s Bulldogs reached the College World Series thanks to picking up three straight victories over Samford, VCU and Campbell in the regionals before handing Notre Dame two losses in three games in the super regionals.
Jordan’s excellence was evident at Auburn High, where he wasted little time in bursting onto the scene. The switch-hitting outfielder’s tireless work ethic made him a natural with the bat in his hands, as evidenced by earning the Class 7A batting title in only his sophomore season.
Jordan ended his time as a Tiger on a high note, hitting .389 with an area-high eight home runs to go with 12 doubles and 30 RBIs in 2017. Auburn returned to the state title series in Jordan’s senior year but fell to Hoover in three games.
“[Auburn High head coach Matt Cimo] made practice fun. He made playing real fun,” Jordan told the O-A News in June 2019. “Really, I just remember enjoying the game. That’s really the biggest thing I get from that. It was such a blast to go to Auburn High School and to play for coach Cimo. He taught us a lot of things about playing hard and keeping your head up through tough times. It just made me love the game even more.”
There will be a familiar face for locals on the other side taking on Jordan and the Bulldogs. Kumar Rocker, the son of former Auburn football player and assistant coach Tracy Rocker, is one of the Commodores’ starting pitchers.