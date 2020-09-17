Auburn High’s Syriah Daniels making her own name on the court

Auburn High basketball player Syriah Daniels faced the tough task of joining the Lady Tigers’ varsity team as an eighth grader last winter, but she stepped up to the test and passed it with flying colors. Daniels has only grown her game since then, and the result has been scholarship offers from some of the top programs in women’s basketball.
Daniels may only be a freshman now at Auburn, but the 5-foot-11 guard already boasts a recruiting portfolio that few can match. Daniels — whose father, Marquis Daniels, played collegiately at Auburn before an 11-year NBA career — has received scholarship offers from Kentucky, Louisville and North Carolina after an impressive summer circuit of travel ball.
“It's very exciting to have people looking for you. It just makes you want to go harder. It shows you that you have potential and you can always do better than what you think you can,” Daniels said. “To me, that just makes me feel special. It only makes me go harder because I know there's always somebody better than me or trying to be better than me. I just keep pushing myself.”
Auburn High coach Courtney Pritchett explained it’s not hard to understand why some of college basketball’s top programs have already come calling about Daniels.
Pritchett explained Daniels is long physically and has nice size for a potential point guard, plus she has the versatility to play at shooting guard or small forward if necessary. Pritchett also complimented Daniels for her high motor along with a work ethic that has brought her game considerably far in the last year.
Daniels was already an intriguing prospect given her size as a ninth grader, but Pritchett explained what really helped put her over the top this summer was her travel-ball play. Pritchett said Daniels probably averaged 20 points per game going up against some highly-touted prospects, which drew a lot of attention on Daniels and her potential as a collegiate player.
“She had really good games against really good programs,” Pritchett said. “She had really good games against people that had already been offered by those programs. They're saying, 'Hey, this kid is able to do this against a kid I'm already offering. This is definitely somebody we should be interested in.' She's capitalized on that. She's a really good offensive threat.”
Pritchett saw Daniels dominate night after night as a member of Auburn’s seventh-and-eighth grade basketball team, and although the challenge was a considerable one he decided it would benefit everyone if the eighth grader joined the varsity team. While Daniels played with nerves at times, her progression over the season was hard to ignore.
Daniels averaged 7.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game on an Auburn team that reached the Class 7A regional finals. Her play earned her second team All-Area honors.
Daniels explained that playing on the varsity was a learning process, but she leaned on her teammates to help her through it. Pritchett explained that junior point guard Olivia Porter took on a mentor-type role with Daniels, and the influence of older players like Porter has clearly left a mark.
“It was kind of shocking to me. It's something new. I had to get used to it, being the younger one,” Daniels said about playing varsity basketball. “It was kind of hard being the younger one because you're the underdog and they think that you can do this and you can't do that. It wasn't even like that. My team was supportive. They helped me through all the trials I had to go through, and it was just a fun season.”
Daniels is cognizant of what her father means to basketball in Auburn, but she doesn’t see herself stuck in his shadow. She said she leans on her father’s lessons about confidence and developing her game even further, and Pritchett added that Marquis has made a concerted effort to leave the coaching to him and the AAU coaches and to just be there for his daughter.
Daniels said she’s spent the offseason working on several different aspects of her game to become a better all-around player, and from Pritchett’s point of view the results are evident. The third-year Auburn coach explained Daniels’ shot has come a long way, and her ability to hit shots from several different spots on the court has him excited about her role this coming winter.
Daniels comes from a family known for excelling on the court, but she’s worked tirelessly as if it took blood, sweat and tears to put her name on the map. Those efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, and now Daniels is just counting down the days until she can turn heads with the Lady Tigers again.
“I'm super-duper ready. Every day I think about it, like, 'What am I going to do?' It's just always running through my head,” Daniels said. “I just know we're going to win. I just know we are. We work too hard to get too far and to just lose. Yeah, that's not it.”
