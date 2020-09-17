Auburn High’s Syriah Daniels making her own name on the court

“It was kind of shocking to me. It's something new. I had to get used to it, being the younger one,” Daniels said about playing varsity basketball. “It was kind of hard being the younger one because you're the underdog and they think that you can do this and you can't do that. It wasn't even like that. My team was supportive. They helped me through all the trials I had to go through, and it was just a fun season.”

Daniels is cognizant of what her father means to basketball in Auburn, but she doesn’t see herself stuck in his shadow. She said she leans on her father’s lessons about confidence and developing her game even further, and Pritchett added that Marquis has made a concerted effort to leave the coaching to him and the AAU coaches and to just be there for his daughter.

Daniels said she’s spent the offseason working on several different aspects of her game to become a better all-around player, and from Pritchett’s point of view the results are evident. The third-year Auburn coach explained Daniels’ shot has come a long way, and her ability to hit shots from several different spots on the court has him excited about her role this coming winter.