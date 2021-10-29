Auburn High’s upset hopes fall short against IMG Academy to close regular season

With a chance to face one of the nation’s top high school teams Friday in Duck-Samford Stadium, the Auburn High Tigers pulled out all the tricks in hopes of pulling off a monumental upset.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, their impressive Friday night showing fell just short of a victory.

Auburn fought tooth and nail with national powerhouse IMG Academy, but a costly fourth-quarter turnover by the Tigers set the Ascenders up to score the game’s final 14 points and leave Auburn with a tough 27-17 defeat.

“We turned the ball over right there one time, and you can't do that,” Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge said. “Our kids fought and scrapped their butts off. I couldn't be more proud of these guys. I can't say enough about how hard they worked, how hard they just fought. I love this group of guys.”

Auburn (8-2) clung to a four-point lead in the early minutes of the fourth quarter when the ball, soaked by the mist that fell throughout the second half, popped out of the ball carrier’s hands and into the waiting arms of IMG’s Xavier Lopes.

From there, the Ascenders went to work.