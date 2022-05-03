Auburn High soccer boys, girls both make state quarterfinals

The Auburn High boys and girls soccer teams both won this week to advance to the state quarterfinals in the AHSAA playoffs.

The Auburn High girls defeated Dothan 5-1. Kensley Simmons and Camilla Bosman both scored twice. Mallie Nappier netted the other goal. Auburn High will move on to play Fairhope in the second round of the playoffs.

The Auburn High boys team defeated Enterprise 3-0 to advance. Chapman Marlowe, Chase Pack and Towns McGough all scored for the Tigers. Aidan Augusburger recorded the shutout at keeper. Auburn High plays Davidson on Saturday at Duck Samford for a trip to the state semifinals.