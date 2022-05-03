 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP SOCCER

Auburn High soccer boys, girls both make state quarterfinals

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn High logo

The Auburn High boys and girls soccer teams both won this week to advance to the state quarterfinals in the AHSAA playoffs.

The Auburn High girls defeated Dothan 5-1. Kensley Simmons and Camilla Bosman both scored twice. Mallie Nappier netted the other goal. Auburn High will move on to play Fairhope in the second round of the playoffs.

The Auburn High boys team defeated Enterprise 3-0 to advance. Chapman Marlowe, Chase Pack and Towns McGough all scored for the Tigers. Aidan Augusburger recorded the shutout at keeper. Auburn High plays Davidson on Saturday at Duck Samford for a trip to the state semifinals.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ben Joyce throws fasted pitch in college baseball history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert