Auburn High softball defeats Central, captures Area 4-7A tournament title

Midway through Auburn High’s showdown with Central-Phenix City on Thursday night, it became apparent that the team with the hottest bats would be the ones who finished out front.
Fortunately for the Lady Tigers, they strung together several hits that prove to be the difference.
Auburn erased Central’s lead with a four-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth and promptly put the game away with a five-run sixth to set the stage for a 13-5 victory. The win gives Auburn the Area 4-7A title and the first of the two seeds entering Class 7A regionals.
While the loss was disappointing, Central took solid in grabbing the second seed courtesy a 4-0 victory over Smiths Station to start the afternoon.
Auburn trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth until Ellie Davis drilled an RBI double to center field to tie the game. Olivia Nay pushed the Lady Tigers back to the lead with a two-run home run to right field in the next at-bat; Three batters later, Makyara Thurman powered a pitch up the middle for a two-RBI single to hand the Lady Tigers an 8-4 advantage.
Auburn maintained a comfortable lead thanks in large part to another outstanding outing by Hannah Pitts. As the game drew closer to its end, the Lady Tigers’ hitters made sure to end things on a high note.
Thurman tacked on another RBI single, Pitts pitched in an RBI single, Kate Thornell walked with the bases loaded, Davis contributed an RBI groundout and an Auburn runner scored on a wild pitch to push Auburn’s lead to 13-5 in the sixth.
From there, Pitts shut the door on Central to end the area tournament. She logged seven innings with four earned runs, eight hits allowed and nine strikeouts.
The Lady Red Devils reached the area tournament championship game thanks to strong play against the Lady Panthers to begin the day.
Scoring was hard to come by for either side until the bottom of the third, when the Lady Red Devils plated all four of the game’s runs. Kristen White scored the Lady Red Devils’ first run on a throwing error; during the next at-bat, pitcher Lane Thaxton helped her own cause with a three-run shot to left field to leave the Lady Panthers in a 4-0 hole.
Central held firm to its four-run lead, but the Lady Red Devils had chances to pad it. Central left 11 runners on base by the time the game was said and done.
“We played really good defense and pitched really well. Offensively we left a lot of opportunities out there, and our pitching and defense helped us avoid that costing us,” Central coach Mitchell Holt said. “Our seniors carried us. They moved back into the three- and four-hole tonight. Our season’s on the line and their careers are on the line, and Madison [Hurt] and Lane both stepped up at the plate, defensively and in the circle. They carried us.”
Thaxton had her share of hiccups against a Smiths Station offense looking to strike, but time and time again the senior worked her way out of trouble. She threw a complete game with no earned runs, four hits allowed and four strikeouts. Her home run was the highlight of a game in which she was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
On the Smiths Station side, Rachel Whitmer, Sabrina Fox, Brynn Repicky and Zoie Davis were responsible for the Lady Panthers’ hits.
Holt explained having seniors like Thaxton and Hurt, who made several big plays in the field and walked three times, step up in big moments is what can help teams overcome pressure-filled situations.
“You want your older girls carrying you,” Holt said. “The season’s about overcoming struggles. Our seniors have gone through their struggles. Last night I thought they both swung the bat really well, and that’s what caused us to bump them back up. It paid off today.
“We’ve got a good group of older girls, and we’ve got a young group that’s been playing their rear ends up. When you’re in an elimination-type deal, your older girls have to carry you. That’s why we’re moving on to Montgomery.”