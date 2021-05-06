Auburn High softball defeats Central, captures Area 4-7A tournament title

From there, Pitts shut the door on Central to end the area tournament. She logged seven innings with four earned runs, eight hits allowed and nine strikeouts.

The Lady Red Devils reached the area tournament championship game thanks to strong play against the Lady Panthers to begin the day.

Scoring was hard to come by for either side until the bottom of the third, when the Lady Red Devils plated all four of the game’s runs. Kristen White scored the Lady Red Devils’ first run on a throwing error; during the next at-bat, pitcher Lane Thaxton helped her own cause with a three-run shot to left field to leave the Lady Panthers in a 4-0 hole.

Central held firm to its four-run lead, but the Lady Red Devils had chances to pad it. Central left 11 runners on base by the time the game was said and done.

“We played really good defense and pitched really well. Offensively we left a lot of opportunities out there, and our pitching and defense helped us avoid that costing us,” Central coach Mitchell Holt said. “Our seniors carried us. They moved back into the three- and four-hole tonight. Our season’s on the line and their careers are on the line, and Madison [Hurt] and Lane both stepped up at the plate, defensively and in the circle. They carried us.”