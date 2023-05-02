The Auburn High softball team knows it'll have to be at the top of its game Tuesday, two wins away from an area championship.

Auburn High faces Central-Phenix City at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday in Phenix City in the Area 4-7A winner's bracket final.

Cruising by Smiths Station 11-3 in the area tournament's first round, the Tigers advance to take on the hosting Red Devils, who took down Opelika in a 14-0 shutout in its first round game.

Head coach Matt Hendricks sees it quite simply: if the team plays to its strengths as the stakes start to get higher, they can beat whoever they come across.

The Tigers’ pitching staff sets the tone with their command of the zone and game management, and then the bats got hot behind that effort in the circle.

“We’ve swung the bat better, especially in the last month or so,” Hendricks said. “We’ve got to play really good defense, pitch and just take care of what we can control.”

With a list of four offensive and four defensive goals under wraps in his head, Hendricks has a simple formula for the Tigers to be successful: they need to check a single box on both of those lists.

The top two teams will advance out of the area, so either Auburn High or Central will win and advance to the championship while the loser drops down into the elimination bracket to face the winner of Opelika and Smith Station’s matchup.

“If we get one offensive and one defensive goal, you’re at like a 92% win rate,” Hendricks said. “You’ve got to get one on each side, but that’s kind of what we deal with in games — we don’t think about outcomes.”

The last time the two teams played, Hendricks saw his defense fall apart some and the Red Devils were able to jump on that advantage to finish with a 17-5 win. The first matchup between the rivals went differently, and the Tigers are hoping to recall that energy in the area tournament.

Facing what Hendricks bluntly calls a “phenomenal” lineup, the Tigers held Central to just two runs the first time they played. In 36 games this season, the Tigers have given up more than four runs in just seven games, so Hendricks thinks his team has a shot against any team they hold below five.

Looking back at the history books, Hendricks has no real problem with hitting the road to Phenix City because in his time at Auburn High, the only time the team didn’t advance out of area was in 2018 when it hosted the tournament.

Regardless of whether some consider it hostile territory, Hendricks is comfortable with the fact that his team knows the environment they’ll be getting into. After that, it just comes down to doing what they’re good at.

“I tell my players, ‘Sports are about knowing and understanding what you do well, and continuing to do it well.’ Some people get so caught up in what they don’t do well,” Hendricks said. “They lose their identity, and we have to maintain our identity, take care of what we do.”​