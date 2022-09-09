Auburn High stays unbeaten with dominant shutout of Jeff Davis

Klark Cleveland said he could feel it in the air at Duck Samford Stadium early Friday night — and he wasn't talking about the rain.

When Cleveland and the rest of Auburn High's defense stepped onto the turf before a region matchup against Jeff Davis, the confidence was high.

"As soon as we walked out here, we knew what was gonna happen," Cleveland said. "And we didn't let our foot off the gas until the game was over."

In a 31-0 shutout victory over the visiting Volunteers, the Tigers had more than a dozen tackles for loss. Jeff Davis completed just two passes all night, and one of them went for a loss of four yards.

And the Volunteers finished the game with nine fewer yards than they had when they started.

"We played great, man," Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge said. "(Defensive coordinator Scott) Goolsby and his staff have done an unbelievable job with them. And we've got guys playing hard."

Etheredge put extra emphasis on the word "hard," and for good reason. The Tigers (4-0, 3-0) pushed the Volunteers (1-3, 0-2) backwards almost as many times as they went forwards. Cleveland had five tackles for loss on his own. Fellow linebacker Coleman Cranberry had three. Defensive lineman Mark Toland had two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and one of the biggest hits of the night.

"It just felt good tonight," Cleveland said. "We came out to play, and we love playing at home. It's just... the energy here."

A strong home crowd, led by a packed student section, braved some gloomy weather at "The Duck" to keep the energy high for the Tigers' defense.

Auburn's offense didn't play the cleanest game — the Tigers had three turnovers and few frustrating drives that ended with punts — but they fed off what their teammates on defense did for most of the night.

Senior quarterback Clyde Pittman, alternating drives once again with junior Davis Harsin, threw for 132 yards and two touchdowns while adding a hard-nosed 3-yard rushing touchdown of his own.

Senior running back DV Williams finished with 82 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Junior wide receiver Ean Nation had 98 receiving yards on five catches, while fellow wideout Marcellus Josephson and tight end Griffin McLean both caught touchdown passes from Pittman.

Pittman and Harsin combined to complete only 50 percent of their pass attempts, which Etheredge attributed to the quarterback duo trying to force things downfield at times.

"In the first half, we missed some guys on short routes," Etheredge said. "We tried to throw the deep ball a couple of times when some short stuff was open. ... In the second half, we hit those short things, broke a couple of tackles and made big plays out of them.

"And that's what we've got to continue to do. We've got to trust that our receivers are gonna make plays once we throw it to them."

The Tigers' offense got off to a hot start, with Pittman hitting McLean on a nice back-shoulder ball in the end zone from 10 yards out on the opening drive. After the first of quite a few Jeff Davis three-and-outs caused by the Auburn defense, Harsin took over the offense and worked the ball down the field before Williams scored, also from 10 yards out.

Auburn sputtered late in the first quarter and into the second quarter, with a fumble on a punt return, a tip-drill interception and a three-and-out eliminating some of the Tigers' momentum.

"The second quarter is probably the only negative," Etheredge said. "We had a couple of hiccups in that second quarter. Other than that, we played a great football game. And Jeff Davis is a good football team. They've got some athletes."

The hosts bounced back late in the first half, with Pittman converting a third-and-goal by lowering his shoulder and powering his way into the end zone for a touchdown.

Jeff Davis got its first — and only — first down of the game on the first play of the third quarter. The drive stalled out quickly after that, and Auburn took full advantage, with Pittman finding a toe-tapping Josephson near the front pylon for a 22-yard touchdown.

Auburn would tack on three more points on a 35-yard field goal from Will Best late in the third quarter before burning the rest of the game off in a running-clock final frame.

And the Tigers' defense, which has now allowed just 28 points through the first four games of the season, continued to dominate all the way to the final snap of the night.

"We need to do that every weekend from here on out," Cleveland said.

The next weekend will start early for Auburn High, which will most likely move up to No. 1 in Class 7A after Central-Phenix City's overtime loss to Opelika on Friday night.

The Tigers will travel to face Lee at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery next Thursday night, looking to enter the second half of the season with their perfect record intact.

"You just try to move everything up a day," Etheredge said. "We'll come in Sunday and do some film work and get them stretched out, do a little workout. Just sort of try to get them like a Monday feel, so we don't too change too many things during the week. And then just play our Thursday game like it's a Friday."

Auburn High 31, Jeff Davis 0

JD — 0 0 0 0

AU — 14 7 10 0

First quarter

AU — Griffin McLean 10 pass from Clyde Pittman (kick good), 9:05

AU — DV Williams 10 run (kick good), 5:50

Second quarter

AU — Pittman 3 run (kick good), 4:00

Third quarter

AU — Marcellus Josephson 22 pass from Pittman (kick good), 9:15

AU — Will Best 35 field goal, 1:35