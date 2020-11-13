Auburn High takes on Daphne for spot in semifinals

The Auburn High Tigers worked past a loss to end the regular season by taking care of business to open the playoffs. Tonight, the Tigers look to make it two wins in a row and clinch their second straight trip to the Class 7A semifinals.

Auburn (10-1, 5-1) is back at Duck Samford Stadium for its second round showdown with Daphne 10-1, 7-1). The Tigers enter the game after drubbing Baker 39-3, while the Trojans enter the game after a 42-33 victory over Prattville.

The Tigers found themselves in a tight game with Baker in the early goings of the 7A first roundup matchup, but the home squad used a strong surge in the second and third quarters to pull away. Auburn hung 21 points on Baker in just under five minutes of game time, and the Tigers’ four interceptions as defense left the Hornets in a hole and hurting.

For Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden, Friday’s performance was all about the Tigers getting into a groove.

“I think it was just a matter of us settling down and executing on offense and then winning the field position [battle]. I think those are the big things,” Winegarden said. “Once we won the field position and started executing a little bit on offense, I think our lead started to extend.”