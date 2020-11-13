Auburn High takes on Daphne for spot in semifinals

The Auburn High Tigers worked past a loss to end the regular season by taking care of business to open the playoffs. Tonight, the Tigers look to make it two wins in a row and clinch their second straight trip to the Class 7A semifinals.
Auburn (10-1, 5-1) is back at Duck Samford Stadium for its second round showdown with Daphne 10-1, 7-1). The Tigers enter the game after drubbing Baker 39-3, while the Trojans enter the game after a 42-33 victory over Prattville.
The Tigers found themselves in a tight game with Baker in the early goings of the 7A first roundup matchup, but the home squad used a strong surge in the second and third quarters to pull away. Auburn hung 21 points on Baker in just under five minutes of game time, and the Tigers’ four interceptions as defense left the Hornets in a hole and hurting.
For Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden, Friday’s performance was all about the Tigers getting into a groove.
“I think it was just a matter of us settling down and executing on offense and then winning the field position [battle]. I think those are the big things,” Winegarden said. “Once we won the field position and started executing a little bit on offense, I think our lead started to extend.”
Winegarden credited his team for enjoying playing the game, saying the Tigers have truly taken things one week a time. He said that was a product of the uncertainty of a football season played during a pandemic, explaining that there was the thought preseason that they wouldn’t get one game in and that the thought of making the most of each Friday night has remained throughout the fall.
Winegarden spoke highly about a number of positions throughout the roster through 11 games this fall. He praised the defensive line — a group that includes Lee Gregg and Kejuan Cason — along with a young linebacker corps that has come into a form and a secondary that returned with plenty of experience from 2019 and has proven itself as dangerous.
On offense, Winegarden spoke highly of the offensive line, the team’s stable of running backs, quarterback Matthew Caldwell and the receiving corps that has seen big plays of late by Bryson Clague and Quay Ross. Auburn’s special teams has been outstanding thanks in part to punter Matthew Rhodes, who has consistently flipped the field to pin the Tigers’ opponents deep.
If the Tigers want the winning to continue, they’ll all have to keep that play up against Daphne.
Winegarden credited the Trojans as being a tough team and pointed to their offense, which is averaging just under 37 points per game. He was impressed with senior quarterback Trent Battle, who he said can throw the ball 70 yards in the air and offers a deep-throw ability that will test the Tigers’ defensive backs.
Along with Battle, Winegarden highlighted Daphne defensive lineman Johnnie Perdue III and linebackers Ricky Hankins and Cade Reynolds as players the Tigers have to slow down in order to contend.
Winegarden’s objectives against the Trojans were simple: consistently win the field-position battle, dictate the game’s tempo and play well on special teams yet again.
Auburn is no stranger to success, as the team has now notched double-digit victories in three of the past four seasons. The ultimate goal of winning it all still remains, and a win tonight would get the Tigers one step closer to that highly-coveted title.
“I think [beating Daphne] would be exciting. It's obviously exciting for our whole school,” Winegarden said. “This is the first time all year that our students have been able to come to the games. I think it just adds to the high school experience, and I think it's good for all of them.”
