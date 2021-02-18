Auburn High tops Fairhope to advance to regional finals

Olivia Porter scored 25 points, Syriah Daniels added another 20 points, and the Auburn High girls basketball team topped Fairhope 68-60 on Thursday night to advance to the regional finals in the Class 7A playoffs.

The Tigers will face Central-Phenix City next for a spot in the state’s final four. The Red Devils stunned No. 4 Foley on Thursday night.

Auburn High was ranked No. 6 in the final ASWA state rankings. Thursday’s opponent Fairhope was ranked No. 9.

But the Tigers topped Fairhope led by Porter, Daniels, and Kennady Fetner, who finished with 13 points after sinking three 3-pointers.

Auburn High will meet Central again after the teams met in the area championship last week — and after the teams met in the regional final round last season, where Central bounced Auburn High.

The winner will advance to the state’s Final Four in Birmingham.

