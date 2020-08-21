Auburn High tops Park Crossing in opener

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
Auburn High opened the season in celebration with a 46-28 win over Park Crossing on Friday at Duck Samford Stadium.
JT Rodgers scored three touchdowns on the ground for the Tigers, with two coming in the first half as Auburn High built a 24-0 lead early, which proved too much for Park Crossing to overcome.
Auburn High first struck on its second offensive possession, when Tigers quarterback Matthew Caldwell fired a 32-yard completion to get the Tigers down to the 4-yard line, then Rodgers punched in his first score from there.
The Auburn High offense added a field goal on its next series, while the Tigers’ defense held firm on the other side. Rodgers scored again to put Auburn High up 17-0 and cap a drive that included a fourth-and-5 conversion by the Tigers’ offense.
On the ensuing series, Park Crossing drove into Tiger territory and threatened to score, but Auburn High pulled down an interception to keep Park Crossing scoreless, and Caldwell followed that big play up with another by finding Quay Ross for an 80-yard touchdown connection to make it 24-0 with 2:55 left in the first half.
Auburn High will next face rival Opelika next Friday at home.
Park Crossing got on the scoreboard just before the half, then scored on its opening series of the second half to put Duck Samford on alert, but Auburn High’s offense answered right back with a quick touchdown from senior wide receiver Tristian Pittman.
Auburn High led 46-14 in the fourth quarter before two Park Crossing touchdowns in the final five minutes gave the game its final score.
Auburn High 46, Park Crossing 28
Auburn High 10 14 13 2 — 46
Park Crossing 0 6 8 14 — 28
First quarter
A - JT Rodgers 2 run (kick good), 7:27.
A - Josh Owsley field goal, 1:40
Second quarter
A - JT Rodgers 16 run (kick good), 6:54.
A - Matthew Caldwell 80 pass (kick good), 2:55.
PC - Adaryll Lewis 3 run, 1:34.
Third quarter
PC - Adaryll Lewis 4 run (conversion good), 7:57.
A - Tristian Pittman 4 run, 5:46.
A - JT Rodgers 5 run (kick good), 0:01.
Fourth quarter
A – Safety, 11:51.
PC - Adaryll Lewis 91 run (kick good), 4:17.
PC - Keondre Hope 20 pass (kick good), 1:30.
Auburn High vs. Park Crossing high school football
