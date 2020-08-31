Auburn High, Valley move up in Prep Power Poll

Last week was rivalry week for our area schools, which meant some important matchups between the local schools. The slate of games delivered some big moments and some true surprises, and as a result this week’s Prep Power Poll has some significant changes.
Local teams went 6-8 this week, with splits occurring between Auburn High-Opelika as well as Lanett-Valley. Glenwood moved to the top spot this week thanks to a narrow 24-22 victory over Escambia Academy, and Auburn, Chambers Academy and Valley each made significant moves up after each improved to 2-0.
While those four teams moved up, Lanett, Central-Phenix City and Opelika each dropped after losses. Notasulga and LaFayette each moved down one spot during another bye week.
1. Glenwood (2-0)
The Gators found themselves in a tight game Friday, but the heroics of Austin Monn – who blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown – and kicker Garrett Hall – who hit a 31-yard field goal late in the third that prove to be the difference in the game – pushed Glenwood to a 2-0 start to the year. The Gators will have to take down a rival to reach 3-0, as they host Lee-Scott on Friday.
2. Lanett (1-1)
The Panthers went blow for blow with Valley, a Class 6A program, on Friday, but multiple turnovers doomed Lanett in a 20-14 loss to the Rams. Despite the loss, quarterback Markavious Atkinson performed well for the team, throwing touchdown passes to Jalen Gibson and Larontavious Hurston to keep the team in contention. The Panthers will need to dust themselves off by Friday, when they’ll host B.B. Comer to begin region play.
3. Central-Phenix City (0-2)
For the first time since 2006, the Red Devils are starting a season 0-2. Central found itself in a battle on the road against Eufaula on Friday, but ultimately a Tigers’ touchdown pass with 1:50 to go in the fourth quarter proved too much to overcome. Despite the loss, there is still plenty of promise within the Central program as far as 2020 is concerned. Quarterback Caleb Nix and his teammates will return to action Friday at Smiths Station as part of the rivalry known as “The Backyard Brawl.”
4. Auburn High (2-0)
Don’t look now, but the Tigers seemed to be on the path to truly challenge Central in Region 2-7A this year. Auburn’s performance Friday in a 37-10 victory over rival Opelika was impressive all around, as quarterback Matthew Caldwell overcame two early interceptions to throw for 169 passing yards and two scores, defensive back Carson Yancy made three interceptions and the Tigers’ defense held Opelika to 150 yards. The Tigers have a big home region game Friday against Prattville that promises to have major playoff implications.
5. Chambers Academy (2-0)
After rolling through Lee-Scott in Week 1, the Rebels kept up the pace Friday with a 38-0 victory over Abbeville Christian. Chambers quarterback Payton Allen and the rest of the team have outscored their first two opponents 86-7 and will look to continue that pace Friday at Springwood to start region action.
6. Reeltown (1-1)
The Rebels tried to mount a rally late against Class 4A St. James, but the late scores proved too little too late in a 31-20 loss to the Trojans. Despite the defeat, Reeltown quarterback Gabe Bryant showed his strengths once again, this time by throwing a 76- and a 63-yard touchdown pass in the loss. The Rebels will look to return to the win column Friday at home against Childersburg.
7. Opelika (0-1)
The Bulldogs didn’t have much go right in their road rivalry matchup with Auburn on Friday. The offense struggled to get much going with quarterback Malik Finley not playing, and the Bulldogs struggled to open up any sort of running room for running back Eric Watts. Ball security was also a major issue in the game, as Opelika had four interceptions, two muffed punts and a fumble in a game it lost by four scores. Opelika will try and earn its first official regular season win Friday when it hosts Sidney Lanier to open region play.
8. Valley (2-0)
The Rams didn’t play a perfect game against Lanett, but they fought through injuries and setbacks caused by turnovers to eke out their second win in the rivalry series over the past three years. Running back Josh Heath was once again the hero for Valley, as he took 34 carries for 128 yards and all three Valley touchdowns. Valley will have its first region game back at the Class 6A level Friday when it hosts Carver-Montgomery.
9. Notasulga (0-0)
The Blue Devils are closing in on the start of the 2020 season. Quarterback Walter Tatum and the rest of the squad will finally get back under the lights Friday when they host Autaugaville to begin region play.
10. LaFayette (0-0)
Like Notasulga, the Bulldogs are still counting down the days until their first kickoff. Running back Josh Combs and the rest of the team will reach it Friday when they travel to Randolph County in a region showdown.
