Auburn High volleyball closes season at state tournament

The Auburn High volleyball team closed its season at the state tournament last week in Birmingham, making it the state playoffs’ round of eight.
Auburn High’s trip marked the third straight time the Tigers have made it the state tournament.
Auburn High beat Mary Montgomery in the Super Regionals in Montgomery to make it back to the state’s ‘elite eight.’
The Tigers fell to eventual state runner-up Spain Park in the state quarterfinals.
Auburn High finished the season 24-15. The Tigers won their area with a perfect 4-0 record.
