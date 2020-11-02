 Skip to main content
Auburn High volleyball closes season at state tournament
Prep Volleyball

Auburn High volleyball closes season at state tournament

Auburn High volleyball

The Auburn High volleyball team made it to the state tournament in Birmingham last weekend, ending the season in the state playoffs' round of eight. Top row, from left: Head coach Tommy Carter, Rebecca Dunn, Lillie Casey, Laila Esters, Erin Stringer, Ellie Pate, Emily Allen, Claire Coleman, Julie Baeder, assistant coach Bram McGrady. Middle row: manager Kennedy Mensch, Reagan Gamble, Carsen Etheredge, Delaney Sisson, Landee Clifton, Anna Grace Sessions, Jayden Jordan, Anne Marie Durdin, assistant coach Katie Carter, assistant coach Erica Vatella. Holding the banner in the front are managers Kameiyah Story and Eliana Woods, and not pictured is assistant coach Jennifer Foster.

 Contributed

The Auburn High volleyball team closed its season at the state tournament last week in Birmingham, making it the state playoffs’ round of eight.

Auburn High’s trip marked the third straight time the Tigers have made it the state tournament.

Auburn High beat Mary Montgomery in the Super Regionals in Montgomery to make it back to the state’s ‘elite eight.’

The Tigers fell to eventual state runner-up Spain Park in the state quarterfinals.

Auburn High finished the season 24-15. The Tigers won their area with a perfect 4-0 record.

