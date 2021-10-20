 Skip to main content
Auburn High volleyball enters regional after winning area tournament
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Auburn High volleyball enters regional after winning area tournament

The Auburn High volleyball team poses for a photo. From left to right: Anne Marie Durdin, Jayden Jordan, Adalyn Lassiter, Delaney Sisson, Maliya Gutierrez, Madison McNeil, Elizabeth McClendon, Emily Allen, Rebecca Dunn, Ellie Pate, Laila Esters, Reagan Gamble, Lillie Casey, Mary Jack Gordon, Anna Grace Sessions.

The Auburn High volleyball team hopes to punch its ticket to the state tournament Thursday when the Tigers take on Prattville in the regional tournament.

First serve is set for 10:15 a.m. Thursday in Montgomery.

Auburn High won the Area 4-7A Tournament last week with a sweep over Central-Phenix City.

A victory Thursday morning over Prattville would clinch Auburn High’s place in the state championship tournament, as the top four teams from each regional advance to the state tournament.

Central plays Enterprise later Thursday trying to clinch its own berth in the state tournament.

Even after the teams punch their tickets as part of the top four, the semifinalists will play out the regional tournament this weekend at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

The winner of Auburn High and Prattville will advance to face the winner of Baker and Fairhope on Friday morning.

The regional championship match is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

