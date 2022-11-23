 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn High wins Thompson Thanksgiving tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
0I5A1015.jpg

The Auburn High boys basketball team celebrates after winning the Thanksgiving tournament at Thompson on Wednesday in Alabaster.

 SUBMITTED

Watch Clyde Pittman score Auburn High's game-winning touchdown against Central-Phenix City on Nov. 19.

The Auburn High boys basketball team won the Thanksgiving tournament at Thompson on Wednesday, defeating host Thompson 53-42.

Ja Carr scored a team-high 12 points for Auburn High while Landon Grubbs neared a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Adam Gonia also scored another nine points.

Carr and Gonia both made the all-tournament team.

The Tigers are now 6-1.

Auburn High advanced to Wednesday’s championship game with a buzzer-beater win over Hewitt-Trussville in the tournament semifinal. Solomon Fellows hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to lift Auburn High to a 69-66 win in that one. Carr scored 15 points in that one while Gonia scored 13. Fellows and Bradley Pearson both added nine points each.

Auburn High will return to action Monday hosting Tallassee.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest upsets in World Cup history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert