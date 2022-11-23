Auburn High wins Thompson Thanksgiving tournament

The Auburn High boys basketball team won the Thanksgiving tournament at Thompson on Wednesday, defeating host Thompson 53-42.
Ja Carr scored a team-high 12 points for Auburn High while Landon Grubbs neared a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Adam Gonia also scored another nine points.
Carr and Gonia both made the all-tournament team.
The Tigers are now 6-1.
Auburn High advanced to Wednesday’s championship game with a buzzer-beater win over Hewitt-Trussville in the tournament semifinal. Solomon Fellows hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to lift Auburn High to a 69-66 win in that one. Carr scored 15 points in that one while Gonia scored 13. Fellows and Bradley Pearson both added nine points each.
Auburn High will return to action Monday hosting Tallassee.