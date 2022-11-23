Auburn High wins Thompson Thanksgiving tournament

Ja Carr scored a team-high 12 points for Auburn High while Landon Grubbs neared a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Adam Gonia also scored another nine points.

Auburn High advanced to Wednesday’s championship game with a buzzer-beater win over Hewitt-Trussville in the tournament semifinal. Solomon Fellows hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to lift Auburn High to a 69-66 win in that one. Carr scored 15 points in that one while Gonia scored 13. Fellows and Bradley Pearson both added nine points each.