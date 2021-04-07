Auburn High wrestling grieves loss of team member Price Hornsby

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was trying to feel everything out and trying to make a connection as far as similarities go. With Price, he never even gave me that opportunity really. It was immediate where he was picking and joking and making fun with me. It seemed like my first weekend with Price he had known me forever,” Cotter said. “He made me feel welcomed, and I laughed that entire trip. That trip right there is going to be one of my most-cherished memories with him.”

Hornsby never seemed to pass up a chance to laugh, whether that was the time he accidentally drove his car over a cement parking block at Auburn Junior High School or the countless occasions he and Ray watched YouTube videos about people who believe the Earth is flat.

Still, Bailey had seen how seriously Hornsby took wrestling, which was why the new head coach was so determined to bring him back. Soon enough, Hornsby showed he was more than a class clown when it was time to get serious.

“I knew he would be a huge benefit to the team. I also know that when Price is at his best, he’s one of the best leaders on our team,” Bailey said. “Kids look up to Price because of his leadership — he’s fun. He’s cool to hang out with, and he can push people to be better. He’s one of those guys that he would be hard on the younger guys because he expected more out of them.”