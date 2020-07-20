Auburn High's Cade Belyeu commits to Auburn University

Cimo explained Belyeu comes from a well-known baseball family, which includes his father, Roger, who played baseball at Opelika and Columbus State and his uncle, Randy, who played at Opelika, won two NCAA Division II championships as a player at Jacksonville State and is now Opelika’s softball coach.

“He’s a big kid. He runs well and throws well. He works hard. He’s got a great personality, and I think people are seeing that,” Cimo said. “He’s a kid who’s going to hit and hit for power … Hopefully we’ll challenge him. The competition of playing every day for us and competing with other players so he can play every day will make him a better player.”

Belyeu explained the abrupt end to his 2020 high school season was hard to swallow given the way he and Auburn’s ninth-grade team got off to such a good start. He said he will especially miss the chemistry that the team and its coaches had, but he’s hopeful his teammates join him as they take the next step.

Belyeu didn’t just go home and rest on his laurels once his freshman season ended, as he went to work in the gym consistently then began playing with the Jackets soon after. The talent-packed team has excelled as of late, which included an impressive week-long tournament in Alpharetta, Georgia, this past week.