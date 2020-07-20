Auburn High's Cade Belyeu commits to Auburn University

Growing up, Cade Belyeu spent many spring afternoons at Auburn University’s Plainsman Park dreaming of representing the Tigers on that diamond one day.
Now, Belyeu is destined to see that dream become a reality.
Belyeu committed to Auburn on Friday, a little over a month after the hometown Tigers gave Belyeu his second scholarship offer. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Belyeu is a rising sophomore outfielder at Auburn High who had his freshman year cut short but has spent the summer playing with the Georgia Jackets travel team, which now has five Division I commits.
Belyeu bided his time after his favorite team as a kid extended an offer. After thinking further on it, it was clear to him he was meant to be a Tiger.
“Auburn’s coaching staff is second to none. There is no way I could pass up the opportunity to play for them. It felt like a part of God’s plan,” Belyeu said. “It was very exciting. I had so many people tell me not to rush my commitment since I am only a rising sophomore. When you know, you just know. Auburn felt like it was where I was always meant to be, so I followed my heart.”
Belyeu has yet to play at the varsity level at Auburn High, but according to Auburn High coach Matt Cimo it’s evident he’s got a lot of potential. Cimo pointed out that Belyeu has good size and speed for his position, and the veteran coach predicted he has a promising future as a center fielder.
Cimo explained Belyeu comes from a well-known baseball family, which includes his father, Roger, who played baseball at Opelika and Columbus State and his uncle, Randy, who played at Opelika, won two NCAA Division II championships as a player at Jacksonville State and is now Opelika’s softball coach.
“He’s a big kid. He runs well and throws well. He works hard. He’s got a great personality, and I think people are seeing that,” Cimo said. “He’s a kid who’s going to hit and hit for power … Hopefully we’ll challenge him. The competition of playing every day for us and competing with other players so he can play every day will make him a better player.”
Belyeu explained the abrupt end to his 2020 high school season was hard to swallow given the way he and Auburn’s ninth-grade team got off to such a good start. He said he will especially miss the chemistry that the team and its coaches had, but he’s hopeful his teammates join him as they take the next step.
Belyeu didn’t just go home and rest on his laurels once his freshman season ended, as he went to work in the gym consistently then began playing with the Jackets soon after. The talent-packed team has excelled as of late, which included an impressive week-long tournament in Alpharetta, Georgia, this past week.
Auburn’s offer made a lifelong goal for Belyeu become a possibility, and after taking some time to mull over his options he realized it was in fact the place for him. The chance to walk out at Plainsman Park will arrive for Belyeu eventually, but until then he’s eager to help the Auburn High Tigers chase a coveted state championship.
“As for next spring, it cannot get here fast enough,” Belyeu said. “All of us baseball guys are ready to compete and hopefully win a state championship for Auburn next year.”