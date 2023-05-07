Third baseman Kade Hudson’s senior year has come to a close at Lee-Scott Academy, but he cherished those final moments — and he wasn’t the only one.

Kade’s dad, former Auburn University pitcher and pitching coach Tim Hudson, was uniquely positioned to coach his son in his final varsity year. Last year, Hudson stepped down at Auburn and went across town to join his son as head coach at Lee-Scott.

“I’ve been doing this for a living for 20 years and to be able to give that back to my son, the experiences I’ve had over the years,” said Tim Hudson, “it’s been a lot of fun for me.”

Spending his seasons coaching college players while Kade was off playing at the same time, Tim was missing those final years of his son’s career, but he knew not to miss the last one.

Trading the bustle of Donahue Drive for the much-quieter Academy Drive just a few miles down the road, Hudson took over as Lee-Scott’s head baseball coach for the 2023 season. He’s no stranger to this group of guys who he’s seen grow up, but has an extra appreciation for the chance to spend these months with them.

“Having the chance to watch them grow up and be able to come and be a part of it, their senior year but especially Kade’s senior year,” Hudson said, “I invested so much in other people’s sons at Auburn and haven’t really had a chance to watch my own son play.”

It’s a little bit different than what he’s done in the past, but a lot the same.

“What’s great about baseball is it’s 60 feet, six inches and 90 feet to the bases and it’s the same game,” Hudson said. “It’s one thing coaching him when he’s 11 and 12 but when you’re able to coach them in high school and they actually have an idea of what they’re doing, it’s a lot of fun.”

A student of the game whose favorite part is using that knowledge to turn around and teach it to others, Tim relishes in the fact that his son, and his friends, are now at an age where they truly get the game he loves so much.

Tim coached Kade and his teammates back when they were seventh and eighth graders playing on the junior varsity team and is enjoying the chance to teach them a higher level of baseball.

“That’s something that I’ve enjoyed, trying to help them understand the game and not just tell them what to do, but tell them why you’re doing it,” Hudson said.

Soaking in these moments just as much as his son, Tim says this has probably been his “favorite year of baseball,” regardless of league.

Hudson had a meeting with the senior class as the season began to creep to an end, reminding them to soak in each final moment as it came their way. The month of April went quickly, and he wanted them to appreciate the last of their time together.

“You can’t give a day away,” Hudson said. “Since then, they’ve really been focused on what they’re doing and haven’t taken a day for granted.”

The Warriors had to play Glenwood in the state semifinals and were eliminated in two games, so the season came to an end earlier than they may have wanted. Tim knew before the game that he would be just as emotional as his son, regardless of when the season came to an end.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the dugout following the second game, but the Hudsons won’t be sad if this is the end of Kade’s career. While he isn’t sure yet about pursuing baseball in college, Kade could play at the next level, but he has his dad’s blessing regardless of what decision he makes.

“I don’t want him to play baseball just because he thinks I want him to,” Hudson said. “I want to do some fun stuff with my family and my son and they don’t have to involve baseball.”