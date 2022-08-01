Auburn legend Tim Hudson named new head baseball coach at Lee-Scott

Auburn baseball legend Tim Hudson is taking on a new challenge in the city, being named on Monday the new head baseball coach at Lee-Scott Academy.

Hudson steps away from his position as volunteer pitching coach at Auburn University and will be united with his son who is a rising senior at Lee-Scott.

“Auburn University has been special to my family and I for nearly three decades, and I couldn’t thank (Auburn head coach Butch Thompson) and his staff more for the opportunity to give back to the program during the last three seasons,” Hudson said in a statement released by the university. “Being able to help lead these young men back to Omaha was something I will cherish forever.

“We have two daughters attending Auburn this fall, and our son will be a senior in high school. It is time for me to devote my time and energy to my family during this important and busy season of their lives,” Hudson added. “Auburn baseball is in great hands, and I look forward to cheering them on from Plainsman Park. War Eagle!”

Lee-Scott is a private school in Auburn which competes in the AISA.

“We are fortunate to have a coach and a man like Tim Hudson coming to lead the young men of our baseball program at Lee-Scott,” Lee-Scott athletics director William Johnson said in a release. “Tim’s success at the highest level of baseball and his knowledge will serve our young men well both in the game of baseball and in the game of life.

“While Tim and his family have long been involved with Lee-Scott Academy, we are incredibly honored and excited to welcome him to the Lee-Scott Family in his new role!”

Hudson at Lee-Scott replaces another former Auburn player in former Lee-Scott coach Jim Miksis.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Coach Tim Hudson to LSA,” said Lee-Scott Head of School Stan Cox. “Tim brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our school and his proven track record of making the most of his opportunities impressed the search committee. Tim will bring the community together both on and off the field in his efforts to further the success of our baseball program.”