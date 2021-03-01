Auburn men’s basketball heads to Alabama to begin final week of season

The Auburn Tigers enter the final week of their 2020-21 season fresh off an upset victory over a Top 25 team. To keep that momentum going, the Tigers will have to take down the SEC’s top team and their biggest rival on Tuesday.
Auburn (12-13, 6-10 SEC) is on the road Tuesday night when it faces No. 8 Alabama (19-6, 14-2 SEC) for the second and final time this year. The rematch comes three days after the Crimson Tide beat Mississippi State 64-59 to clinch the SEC regular-season title for the first time since 2002.
The Tigers recognize the challenge that awaits them in Tuscaloosa, but for Auburn coach Bruce Pearl the mentality is to string together strong play before the season’s conclusion.
“Look, we have four more halves to play against two pretty good teams [Alabama and Mississippi State] … so let’s see what these last four halves are going to be like for us,” Pearl said. “Our kids haven't written it off, and we are playing better defensively. The fact that there is no postseason, again, it speaks a lot to the coaching staff and the chemistry.
Auburn’s last showdown with Alabama, a 94-90 loss on Jan. 9, was the debut of star point guard Sharife Cooper, but Cooper’s status for round two with the Crimson Tide remains uncertain.
Pearl said Monday that Cooper, who injured his left ankle in practice on Feb. 21, did not practice on Sunday but is expected to travel with the team Tuesday. Pearl emphasized the team is not pushing Cooper to return from the injury, though Pearl said he thought Cooper was really pushing himself to be back.
If Cooper misses his third straight game, Pearl has confidence in Auburn’s point-guard play thanks to Saturday’s results. Junior guard Jamal Johnson stepped up to play the one and orchestrate the Auburn offense against then-No. 25 Tennessee, and with his help the Tigers only had 12 turnovers and settled into a groove in the second half of a 77-72 victory.
Pearl also said freshman guard Justin Powell likely remains doubtful for the final two games. Powell, who suffered a concussion against Texas A&M on Jan. 2, was with the team during Saturday’s game and is lifting and shooting again but still has a lot to do in order to completely return to form.
Pearl noted Tennessee doesn’t put much pressure on point guards to force turnovers, but that said he liked Johnson’s chances to continue playing the position well if need be.
“We’ll have to see how Jamal continues to do, but, you know, it made sense to make that change because if we'd have continued to do what we were doing we weren't going to win,” Pearl said. “We made a pretty dramatic change by putting him at point guard the entire game, and he handled it. And he got us into stuff, and I think it does speak to his versatility. I think he can – he can play the position, and I think he can play the position this year and in the future for us.”
Johnson and his teammates will have to step up their play against one of the nation’s top teams in the Crimson Tide.
Pearl commended the work of second-year Alabama coach Nate Oats and noted the Crimson Tide are playing well with an attack that features a fast tempo and strong 3-point shooting. Alabama has three players – Herb Jones, Jahvon Quinerly and Joshua Primo – who are shooting over 40 percent from 3-point range, and Pearl expects that part of the Crimson Tide’s game to be pivotal on Tuesday.
While taking down Alabama won’t be an easy task, Auburn has won nine of its last 13 games against ranked teams. More importantly, the Tigers are coming off a victory in which they showcased their physicality for 40 minutes of play.
Auburn dominated Tennessee on the glass last week, as evidenced by the Tigers’ 41 rebounds and 19 second-chance points. Those efforts were a welcomed sight for Pearl, who throughout the season has been vocal about his young team needing to get stronger and become more assertive.
“I thought our young frontline guys were responding to the physicality of Tennessee's front line,” Pearl said. “I thought Florida's frontline outplayed us, and it was just a physical thing. Again, going up against Alabama and then Mississippi State, we're going up against two very physical, very athletic – Mississippi State's bigger, but they're physical, they're athletic, they're older – and I just thought our young big guys stepped up.”
Auburn gets a chance Tuesday to prove outplaying Tennessee was no fluke, but the task won’t be easy. The Crimson Tide sit second in the SEC in rebounds per game headlined by the play of Jones, John Petty and Jaden Shackelford.
The final stretch of the schedule has offered several challenges to Auburn, and Tuesday’s game is no exception. The Tigers have had their ups and downs this season, but even with the end in sight Pearl’s main objective is to close the year on a high note.
“We're going to remember how we finish,” Pearl said. “Right now, I remember a little bit about the last three halves. How are we going to feel in the offseason about these last four halves?”