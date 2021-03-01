Auburn men’s basketball heads to Alabama to begin final week of season

If Cooper misses his third straight game, Pearl has confidence in Auburn’s point-guard play thanks to Saturday’s results. Junior guard Jamal Johnson stepped up to play the one and orchestrate the Auburn offense against then-No. 25 Tennessee, and with his help the Tigers only had 12 turnovers and settled into a groove in the second half of a 77-72 victory.

Pearl also said freshman guard Justin Powell likely remains doubtful for the final two games. Powell, who suffered a concussion against Texas A&M on Jan. 2, was with the team during Saturday’s game and is lifting and shooting again but still has a lot to do in order to completely return to form.

Pearl noted Tennessee doesn’t put much pressure on point guards to force turnovers, but that said he liked Johnson’s chances to continue playing the position well if need be.

“We’ll have to see how Jamal continues to do, but, you know, it made sense to make that change because if we'd have continued to do what we were doing we weren't going to win,” Pearl said. “We made a pretty dramatic change by putting him at point guard the entire game, and he handled it. And he got us into stuff, and I think it does speak to his versatility. I think he can – he can play the position, and I think he can play the position this year and in the future for us.”