Auburn point guard Sharife Cooper comes up clutch in second half against Vanderbilt

Cooper showed he was settling in right after the intermission by draining a 3-pointer that drew Auburn within two, and a couple minutes later he set up consecutive alley-oop dunks brought down by Devan Cambridge and Allen Flanigan.

Cooper was crucial as the minutes ticked away, and he helped buoy the Auburn lead at around three possessions by hitting two shots from the field along with seven free throws. The last of those free throws left Vanderbilt trailing by seven with 3:27 to go in the game.

Cooper embraced the challenge of taking those tough shots late in the action, something that his teammates have grown more and more accustomed to. Johnson, whose 13 first-half points helped keep Auburn in contention, expressed his trust in the freshman after the fact.

“Sharife, he's going to have the ball in his hands at the end of the game, so to be able to just control the ball, control the tempo, make free throws at the end of the game — a close game — that's just a plus,” Johnson said. “Every game he's been back he's done a great job of leading our team to victories and helping us grow as a team. He just did a great job, and having him has just been a blessing, for real.”