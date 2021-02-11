Auburn point guard Sharife Cooper comes up clutch in second half against Vanderbilt

In the instances where Auburn freshman point guard Sharife Cooper has started slow this season, there’s usually been a second-half crescendo that made up for the quiet start.
That was once again the case during Auburn’s road game against Vanderbilt on Tuesday.
Cooper was a non-factor as a shooter in what was a dismal first half of action for Auburn, and he ended the game’s first 20 minutes with one single point and an 0-for-4 showing from the field. What followed after halftime was a completely different story, as Cooper roared to life with 18 points to help guide the Tigers to a much-needed 73-67 road victory.
“Feels great to get a win on the road in the league. We had to fight through some adversity. I think some of it was a little self-inflicted,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Sharife played great in the second half, didn’t have a turnover in the game, and that was just fun to watch — let him get downhill, and he’s so hard to guard and so unselfish.”
Cooper struggled with his shot early on, and he wasn’t alone as part of an Auburn team that shot 22 percent in the first half. Even with his shooting issues, he still played a much-needed role courtesy his well-timed passes, which led to three assists before the break.
The second half saw Cooper step up in a considerable way. While Jamal Johnson was crucial in Auburn keeping pace with Vanderbilt in the game’s first 20 minutes, it was Cooper who helped close out the Commodores down the stretch.
Cooper showed he was settling in right after the intermission by draining a 3-pointer that drew Auburn within two, and a couple minutes later he set up consecutive alley-oop dunks brought down by Devan Cambridge and Allen Flanigan.
Cooper was crucial as the minutes ticked away, and he helped buoy the Auburn lead at around three possessions by hitting two shots from the field along with seven free throws. The last of those free throws left Vanderbilt trailing by seven with 3:27 to go in the game.
Cooper embraced the challenge of taking those tough shots late in the action, something that his teammates have grown more and more accustomed to. Johnson, whose 13 first-half points helped keep Auburn in contention, expressed his trust in the freshman after the fact.
“Sharife, he's going to have the ball in his hands at the end of the game, so to be able to just control the ball, control the tempo, make free throws at the end of the game — a close game — that's just a plus,” Johnson said. “Every game he's been back he's done a great job of leading our team to victories and helping us grow as a team. He just did a great job, and having him has just been a blessing, for real.”
Cooper’s second-half statline was one worth noting: 18 points, 4-of-5 from the field, 9-of-9 on free throws with four assists and no turnovers. His struggles early weren’t the sole reason Auburn’s offense was sluggish — it was truly a team effort in that sense — but his emergence in the final 20 minutes was a catalyst in the Tigers taking the game over.