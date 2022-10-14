Back on top: Central makes statement with big win over No. 1 Auburn High

PHENIX CITY — In the big game, Central-Phenix City took down No. 1 — and comfortably too.

Taking on region-leading Auburn High, the Red Devils but made it look easy in a 38-17 win, putting Central in control of the chase for the region championship.

Quarterback Jaylen Epps went 12-of-16 for 163 yards, one touchdown and an interception. On the ground, he rushed for 76 yards on 11 carries, adding another touchdown on the ground.

Karmello English logged three receptions for 53 yards, while Daylyn Upshaw caught three passes of his own for 39 yards. Auburn High was able to intercept Epps once but didn’t capitalize and score points on that opportunity. Central would not be so kind to the Tigers when they had those same chances.

“I think we’ve played some really good games this year and obviously, you don’t beat a team like that without playing really good,” said Central head coach Patrick Nix on his team’s effort. “Probably the most complete game we’ve played this year, from special teams, offense, defense.”

Zach Simmons, Romeo Green, Epps, English, and Q Billingsley each scored a touchdown. Billingsley snagged a pick-six from Clyde Pittman, returning it over 70 yards for the final score of the night.

In the trenches, Central’s offensive line had issues in recent weeks with penalties, but Nix pointed to that as an area where the team improved, making a difference this week with a better performance.

The issue on the Auburn High sideline was the early mistakes. Two fumbles in the first half helped put 14 points on the board for their opponent. In the second half, an interception gave Central seven more.

“That’s the first time we’ve done that all year and you can’t do that against a good football team,” said Auburn High coach Keith Etheredge of the mistakes. “We’ve got to fix the mistakes and come ready to play next week.”

The Tigers kept the ball on the ground in the first Half, with Pittman only attempting seven passes in thr first two quarters, but Etheredge didn’t want to take it back. He pointed instead to the early turnovers as what kept his team from being able to come back.

The Red Devils never punted. The team was clicking on both sides of the ball and that, combined with Auburn’s mistakes, made for smooth sailing in what was the Tigers’ first loss of the season. This Central team has two losses under its belt, so Friday’s victory was both a proving ground after the past and a confidence-booster for the future.

“Just proud of them, and proud of how we got here. We’ve worked very hard to get here and we’ve grown up,” Nix said of the development he’s seen from his team. “Guys have matured. Guys have learned and I think we’ve just got to keep battling and keep doing what we’re doing to make sure that we continue to improve every day.”

Nix said the most important thing for Central was that they’re now in a position to take over the top spot in Region 2, a position that would allow the team home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs — and against Auburn High a potential rematch. The teams have played rematches in the postseason in each of the last three years.

“We didn’t win a state championship tonight. We put ourselves in a good position, but we’ve got to keep playing,” Nix said as he looked to the future. “We’ve got to keep getting better every day and make sure we’re ready for the end of this thing.”

CENTRAL 38, AUBURN HIGH 17

Central — 14 7 10 7 — 38

Auburn High — 0 3 7 7 — 17

First quarter

CEN — Zach Simmons 1 run (kick good), 8:25

CEN— Romeo Green 40 run (kick good), 0:37

Second quarter

CEN— Karmello English pass from Jaylen Epps (kick good), 0:30

AUB— Towns McGough 42 kick, 0:08

Third quarter

CEN— Epps 50 run (kick good), 10:56

AUB— Logan Blomeyer 29 run (kick good), 7:57

CEN— Ethan Paul 36 kick, 1:16

Fourth quarter

CEN— Q Billingsley 70 interception return (kick good), 11:43

AUB— Marcellus Josephson pass from Clyde Pittman (kick good), 10:36