Back to the Final Four! Auburn High punches ticket to Class 7A semifinals

Ean Nation scored two separation scores in the third quarter and the Auburn High football team punched its ticket back to the state semifinals on Friday with a 48-20 win over Dothan.

Auburn High led 21-14 at the half before Nation scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter and helped the Tigers pull away.

Nation, a junior wide receiver, also set the school’s single-season record for receptions with his 56th catch of the season early in the game.

Auburn High advances to the Class 7A state semifinals for the fourth straight year. Auburn High topped Dothan 42-14 in the regular season and won the playoff rematch in another blowout.

Auburn High will look to win in the semifinals and get back to the state championship game for the first time since 2020. In 2019 and 2021, Auburn High lost to Central-Phenix City in the semifinals.

Dothan answered Auburn High’s first touchdown with an 80-yard touchdown run by Raymon Blackmon, which helped keep the Wolves in it in the first half. After DV Williams scored two touchdowns to make it 21-7, Dothan’s Blackmon scored with 1:08 left in the second quarter to make it a one-score game at the half.

That’s when Nation and the Auburn High offense took over, though, lifting Auburn High back to the Final Four.