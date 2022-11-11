Banks scores three touchdowns, Glenwood punches ticket to title game

Glenwood punched its ticket to the AISA Class AAA championship game Friday night at Sammy Howard Field as the Gators overwhelmed Morgan Academy 42-8.

The Gators scored the first 42 points of the game and it was the final quarter when the Senators finally got on the scoreboard while there was a running clock. In fact Glenwood used its patented formula, scoring three touchdowns in the first period to simply take command of the contest. This was the fourth game the Gators had done this feat during the year.

The Gators will play Lee Scott, the winner in the other semifinal game. It will be a battle of the top two ranked teams in Class AAA. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

Glenwood head coach Ryan Nelson had praise for the defensive work of the Gators in the win over Morgan Academy and said, “They played unbelievable. They were on a mission and were ready to play.”

In the first half, the Senators had negative yardage rushing the ball and the Glenwood defense sacked standout quarterback TB Clements four times.

Clements managed only 10 completions in 21 attempts in the first half and missed all three of his attempts in the second half. He tallied 101 yards in the air and suffered two first-half interceptions.

Bolstered by the defense, Glenwood found the holes in the Senator defenders’ lines and used its running attack to strong advantage.

The top rusher was fullback JT Banks who ran for 128 yards on eight carries and scored three touchdowns and had one run for a 91-yard touchdown called back due to a holding call. Glenwood ran for 220 yards in the first half.

Quarterback Dallas Crow was frugal and effective in the first half passing game as he hit four of five passes for 69 yards and two more scores.

The defense set up the offense to get Glenwood on the board. Camden White picked off Clements for his first of two interceptions and that sparked a Banks 15-yard touchdown. Again the defense did its job and forced the Senators to a three-and-out before Crow hit Mason McCraine on a 31-yard touchdown. It was still in the first period but the route was on.

Another White interception set up Banks’ second TD run of 28 yards and it was 21-0 at the end of the first. Banks then got his third touchdown early in the second after another Senator drive turned the ball over on downs. Crow then got the final first half touchdown when he passed 19 yards to Jaxon Milam for a 19-yard touchdown and a 35-0 halftime score.

After one play in the third quarter, the Gators turned the rest of the game over to their substitutes. It was a big play as Crow hit Mason’s brother Brandon McCraine for a 49-yard pass and Glenwood’s final points.

The Senators scored with less than three minutes to go when fullback Allen Michael Creech scored on a nine-yard run and John Allen Ingram ran for a two-point conversion.