Battle-tested Lanett gets set for playoff showdown with G.W. Long

Lanett’s been through some battles this season.
The Panthers aren’t afraid of dogfights.
And, yes, on a couple of those Friday nights this fall, Lanett has left the field disappointed in defeat — but better for it in the end.
Lanett’s getting set for another one of those challenges tonight, when the Panthers face one-loss G.W. Long in the second round of the playoffs — but they’re battle-tested and convinced they’re ready for big moment, as all their championship aspirations hang in the balance again.
“I told them the other day, ‘This is why we play Valley. This is why we play Handley,’” Lanett head coach Clifford Story said. “Because playing those kinds of teams prepares you for these kinds of games.
“We’ve been in some dogfights this year and they didn’t come out in our favor, but sometimes you’ve got to lose to win, and I feel like, us losing those games, we won on the back end.”
No. 2 Lanett (9-2) hosts No. 9 G.W. Long (9-1) at 7 p.m. tonight at Morgan-Washburn Stadium in the Class 2A playoffs, bent on moving on to the postseason’s round of eight — and putting those learning experiences from the regular season to good use when it matters most.
Lanett’s only two losses this season came in overtime to two teams from larger classifications.
“Playing Valley and Handley really gets you prepared for the playoffs,” Story said. “It has really let us know that we can compete with the best.”
Story ranks tonight’s opponent as one of those teams, though. “They’re not 9-1 for nothing,” he put it.
G.W. Long’s only loss this season came to its respective region champion, Abbeville, ranked No. 8 in the final ASWA poll which also placed Lanett at No. 2 and G.W. Long at No. 9 in Class 2A.
Lanett enters as champions of Region 4-2A while G.W. Long enters as runner-up from Region 2-2A.
G.W. Long made it to the third round of the playoffs last season, before falling to Reeltown.
Lanett’s bent on making sure G.W. Long doesn’t make it to the third round again.
“They’ve got playoff pedigree in them as well,” Story said. “I’ve been able to follow them for the past several games. They don’t quit. They play hard. And we’re going to be in a dogfight. We’ve just got to make sure that we’re executing, we’re hitting on all three phases, and we’re not taking anything for granted and we’ve got to be prepared to play.”
Story pointed out that G.W. Long head coach Scott Horne has been with that program 12 years just like Story has been at Lanett for 12 years — and their records are almost identical. Story is 98-40 at Lanett and Horne is 96-39 at G.W. Long. He sees plenty of parallels, and plenty of reason for Lanett not to take anything lightly even if it’s ‘only’ the second round of the playoffs.
Fortunately for Lanett, though, Story said his players are still locked in, completely focused, and delivering some of the most encouraging practices he’s been a part of at Lanett — high praise from a no-nonsense coach like him.
“They have really, really practiced well the last several weeks,” Story said. “There’s just been a carry-over for the past few weeks. You know, right now, to be practicing as well as we’re practicing, it really does good for me because we’re not having to have a lot of redos and we corrected a lot of the mistakes that we were making in the beginning.
“We look forward to the challenge. They’re prepared. They’re going to be prepared to play. So it’s just going to be about execution moving forward.”
