Battle-tested Lanett gets set for playoff showdown with G.W. Long

“Playing Valley and Handley really gets you prepared for the playoffs,” Story said. “It has really let us know that we can compete with the best.”

Story ranks tonight’s opponent as one of those teams, though. “They’re not 9-1 for nothing,” he put it.

G.W. Long’s only loss this season came to its respective region champion, Abbeville, ranked No. 8 in the final ASWA poll which also placed Lanett at No. 2 and G.W. Long at No. 9 in Class 2A.

Lanett enters as champions of Region 4-2A while G.W. Long enters as runner-up from Region 2-2A.

G.W. Long made it to the third round of the playoffs last season, before falling to Reeltown.

Lanett’s bent on making sure G.W. Long doesn’t make it to the third round again.

“They’ve got playoff pedigree in them as well,” Story said. “I’ve been able to follow them for the past several games. They don’t quit. They play hard. And we’re going to be in a dogfight. We’ve just got to make sure that we’re executing, we’re hitting on all three phases, and we’re not taking anything for granted and we’ve got to be prepared to play.”