Battle-tested Lee-Scott challenges Springwood

As the midway point of the season approaches, the Springwood Wildcats (2-3) are looking to find some momentum to ride into the back half of the schedule by taking down rival Lee-Scott. On the other hand, the Warriors (0-4) are still searching for their first win of the season.

Through four games, first-year Warriors head coach Buster Daniel has had to navigate his first experience with the AISA against some of the state’s top competition.

Lee-Scott’s first four opponents are all still undefeated and all four are ranked in the AISA’s top 10 by the ASWA. Lee-Scott has run up against No. 2 Chambers Academy, No. 1 Glenwood, No. 4 Pike Liberal Arts and No. 7 Macon-East, in that order.

Lee-Scott enters the Springwood game coming off a 41-23 loss to Macon-East.

“We were really just outmanned in those first three games of the year,” Daniel said. “I thought we could win last week. We just didn’t play great.”

Butting heads against the likes of Glenwood and Chambers Academy in your first few weeks at the helm of the program is no easy task, and Daniel’s opponent Friday, Springwood head coach John Gartman would be the first one to point that out.