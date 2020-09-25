Battle-tested Lee-Scott challenges Springwood

As the midway point of the season approaches, the Springwood Wildcats (2-3) are looking to find some momentum to ride into the back half of the schedule by taking down rival Lee-Scott. On the other hand, the Warriors (0-4) are still searching for their first win of the season.
Through four games, first-year Warriors head coach Buster Daniel has had to navigate his first experience with the AISA against some of the state’s top competition.
Lee-Scott’s first four opponents are all still undefeated and all four are ranked in the AISA’s top 10 by the ASWA. Lee-Scott has run up against No. 2 Chambers Academy, No. 1 Glenwood, No. 4 Pike Liberal Arts and No. 7 Macon-East, in that order.
Lee-Scott enters the Springwood game coming off a 41-23 loss to Macon-East.
“We were really just outmanned in those first three games of the year,” Daniel said. “I thought we could win last week. We just didn’t play great.”
Butting heads against the likes of Glenwood and Chambers Academy in your first few weeks at the helm of the program is no easy task, and Daniel’s opponent Friday, Springwood head coach John Gartman would be the first one to point that out.
“We’ve got a big challenge ahead of us,” Gartman said. “I know Lee Scott’s 0-4, but they’ve played four great teams. Most of the AISA would be 0-4 with that schedule. I can’t think of anyone in the AISA who has played a tougher schedule than them at this point.”
To make matters even harder to swallow, the Warriors lost senior running back John Allers to an injury he sustained during the Glenwood game a few weeks ago. This forced freshman Jonathan Meyers to step up into the starting role.
“(Meyers) is still trying to learn the game. I think he still may be intimidated at times playing with seniors and juniors, but he’s going to be a really good back down the road. He’s getting better every day, which he’s got to because he’s our guy,” Daniel said.
While seemingly everything has gone against the Warriors thus far, Daniel says he’s been impressed with his players’ ability to keep their heads up. They have a sense of direction as they look to improve on coverage downfield and finishing tackles. Daniel focused his team on those areas specifically after giving up 21 points on busted coverages and missed tackles last week against Macon-East, a game he feels they should have won.
Daniel is also optimistic because of the team’s offensive line. With offensive tackle D.J. Robertson and company having their best game so far, the offense was able to move the ball effectively last week and rack up 23 points in a season where Warriors failed to put up more than 7 in games prior.
Ball control will be key for the Warriors on offense — but the defenders will have their hands full Friday night when they face off against the Wildcats’ O.J. Tolbert.
“If you don’t tackle (Tolbert), he’s going to do the same thing to us we’ve seen him do to other guys. He’s a guy that can take it the distance if you don’t tackle him. We’ve got to have gang tackles. The biggest thing we’ve got to do is get him on the ground and make sure tackles,” Daniel said.
Aside from Tolbert, the Warriors will also have to focus on keeping the ball away from wingbacks Kannon Key and Will Craft, who both have proven to be a reliable supporting cast for Tolbert this season. Gartman also drew attention to Tyrese Ferguson’s contributions at split end.
The Wildcats have developed into a more complex and formidable offense as quarterback Cooper Champion has made moves towards being a more complete player.
“Cooper’s made some big strides this year,” Gartman said. “I’ve been impressed with how he’s stepped up. He’s doing more than we expected him to be able to do at this point in time. I’ve been impressed with his development.”
The Wildcats will lean on the offense to put them in a better spot to make the most out of the opportunities they have remaining this season, which is a top priority for a Springwood group that felt it underachieved a season ago. The Wildcats have a chance to move towards that goal Friday night, as they look to even their record against the Warriors.
Springwood leads the all-time record against Lee Scott 19-17 and has more wins this season to their resume, but both coaches see this as a winnable game for Lee Scott.
“They’re definitely better than their record,” Gartman said. “They’ve got some guys on offense who can make plays and they’ve got some guys on defense who can get after it so it’s a big challenge. We’re looking forward to it.”
