Beauregard alum La’Damian Webb opts out of season at Florida State

Former Beauregard running back La’Damian Webb has opted out after eight games in his first season at Florida State.
Webb announced his decision via social media on Tuesday morning. The news comes with three games left on the Seminoles’ schedule starting with Saturday’s road game against Duke.
December 1, 2020
“I am writing this letter to inform Florida State University that I will be opting out for the remainder of the 2020 football season. I would like to thank Coach [Mike] Norvell, his staff and Florida State University for allowing me to attend this great university,” Webb wrote in his post. “I did not take this decision lightly. I made it based on what is best for me and my family. May God bless the Florida State Family!”
Webb was the Seminoles’ second-leading rusher this season with 69 carries for 369 yards and three touchdowns. His most productive game came on Oct. 17, when the sophomore took 12 carries for 109 yards in Florida State’s 31-28 upset victory over No. 5 North Carolina.
It isn’t clear per Webb’s announcement whether he plans to return to Tallahassee for the 2021 season, which would be his junior year of college.
Webb initially signed with Mississippi State after graduating from Beauregard before attending Jones College CC instead. He played in nine games in 2019, rushing for 940 yards and 10 touchdowns in the process.
Webb was nothing short of a star during his time at Beauregard.
Webb was the first-ever junior to win the state of Alabama’s Mr. Football award with 3,242 yards and an AHSAA-record 49 rushing touchdowns in 2016. He also helped the Hornets win their first state championship in school history with Super 7 records in rush attempts (51), rushing yards (359) and touchdowns (5) in the championship game victory over Wenonah.
Webb followed his strong junior year with a stellar senior season, as he rushed for 1,841 yards and 24 touchdowns while averaging over 10 yards per carry.
Webb earned the Opelika-Auburn News’ Breakthrough Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year during his time as a Hornet.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!