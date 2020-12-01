Beauregard alum La’Damian Webb opts out of season at Florida State

Former Beauregard running back La’Damian Webb has opted out after eight games in his first season at Florida State.

Webb announced his decision via social media on Tuesday morning. The news comes with three games left on the Seminoles’ schedule starting with Saturday’s road game against Duke.

“I am writing this letter to inform Florida State University that I will be opting out for the remainder of the 2020 football season. I would like to thank Coach [Mike] Norvell, his staff and Florida State University for allowing me to attend this great university,” Webb wrote in his post. “I did not take this decision lightly. I made it based on what is best for me and my family. May God bless the Florida State Family!”

Webb was the Seminoles’ second-leading rusher this season with 69 carries for 369 yards and three touchdowns. His most productive game came on Oct. 17, when the sophomore took 12 carries for 109 yards in Florida State’s 31-28 upset victory over No. 5 North Carolina.

It isn’t clear per Webb’s announcement whether he plans to return to Tallahassee for the 2021 season, which would be his junior year of college.