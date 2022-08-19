Beauregard comes back to beat Selma in season opener

Beauregard senior Kyan Maloy returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown Friday night against Selma to bring the Hornets within two points. That momentum swing elevated Beauregard into its first win of the season, defeating Selma 21-16 at Hornet Stadium.

On the following defensive series, Selma attempted a fake punt with senior wide receiver Dakaari Nelson, who is committed to play for Penn State next fall, but fell a few yards short, putting Beauregard in good field position. Following a third-down pass interference penalty against Selma, Beauregard senior running back Jaqualen Barnes scored on a 35-yard run, putting the Hornet in front for good with 3:22 left in the third quarter.

Beauregard head coach Justin Jones said Maloy’s kick return gave the Hornets the momentum they needed to take control of the football game.

“Special teams are such big momentum plays, and that play gave us tons of momentum from that point forward,” Jones said.

Beauregard’s defense may have started the momentum at the end of the first half when outside linebacker Zaccheous Grady sacked Selma senior quarterback Roderick Ward.

Afterward, the defense made big play after big play in the fourth quarter as Selma continually drove down the field. Selma senior running Marcus Walton bounced off two defenders for an 11-yard touchdown that would have given the Saints the lead with about three minutes left to play, but a holding call pushed Selma back. Another false start and two overthrown receivers by Ward gave the ball back to the Hornets.

After several holding calls killed a Beauregard drive that could have allowed the Hornets to run out the clock, Selma was once again inside the Hornet 20-yard line, threatening to take the lead. A holding call and a sack by junior defensive lineman Kadarius Pitts forced the Saints into a fourth-and-28 situation. Ward's desperation pass fell well short of its intended target, and Hornet stadium erupted in joy as the Beauregard secured the victory.

“I’m very proud of our kids and our coaches for staying within the game plan,” Jones said. “I knew at halftime we were going to come out and battle by the way they responded in the locker room.”

He said his players were ready for the late game situations because they over them in practice each week.

“It all goes back to practice habits,” Jones said. “It wasn’t as much as being a moment as it was, ‘Hey, we do this every week, so let’s go do what we have to.’”

A big key to Beauregard coming from a 16-7 halftime deficit was not turning the ball over in the second half.

Selma scored on its opening drive with a 40-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Desmeon Conner. Beauregard senior quarterback AJ Wallace lost a fumble two plays later, giving the ball back to Selma.

However, Wallace made up for the fumble late in the first quarter with a 31-yard touchdown run of his own, bringing the Hornets within one point at 8-7.

Late in the second quarter, Ward matched his quarterback counterpart with a 20-yard score on the ground.

Jones said his team has a few things to clean up with penalties, but they’ll be ready to go.

“Haynesville is coming in next week, and they’ll have a bunch of great athletes as well,” he said. “We’ll go back and clean it up and be ready to play.

Beauregard 21, Selma 16

BEA - 7 0 14 0 - 21

SEL - 8 8 0 0 - 16

First Quarter

SEL – Conner 40 run (two-point good), 8:23

BEA - Wallace 31 run (PAT good), 1:57

Second Quarter

SEL - Ward 20 run (two-point good), 3:30

Third Quarter

BEA – Maloy kickoff return 85 yards (PAT good), 14:44

BEA - Barnes 35 run, (PAT good), 3:22