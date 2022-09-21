Beauregard cracks state top 10; Auburn High still No. 1 in Class 7A

Auburn High still stands on top of the Class 7A rankings, while Beauregard has cracked the top 10 in Class 5A — all part of the new ASWA football poll released Wednesday morning.

Undefeated Lee-Scott also jumped up two spots to No. 3 in the newest AISA rankings.

Beauregard is ranked No. 10 in the Class 5A rankings for the first time this season. The Hornets are off to a 5-0 start.

Auburn High is 5-0 and still No. 1 in Class 7A, the top-ranked team among nine area teams in the rankings.

Central-Phenix City has moved up to No. 3 in Class 7A while Opelika slid down to No. 6 in Class 7A after its overtime road loss at Prattville.

In Class 2A, one-loss Reeltown made its debut in the top 10, ranked No. 10. Unbeaten Loachapoka also stands No. 10 in the Class 1A rankings.

In the AISA rankings, Chambers Academy is No. 8 and Glenwood is No. 10, falling four spots after losing to Lee-Scott last Friday.

This Friday, the vast majority of teams step out of region play. Auburn High will play Ramsay, ranked No. 3 in the Class 5A rankings. Lee-Scott will play Macon-East in a battle between the No. 3 team and the No. 2 team in the AISA rankings.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Auburn (18); 5-0; 233

2. Fairhope (1); 5-0; 164

3. Central-Phenix City; 4-1; 147

4. Hoover; 4-1; 145

5. Thompson (1); 3-2; 140

6. Opelika; 4-1; 90

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-2; 68

8. Enterprise; 3-2; 67

9. Dothan; 4-1; 50

10. Tuscaloosa Co.; 4-1; 12

Others receiving votes: Sparkman (4-1) 7, Foley (2-2) 5, Prattville (2-2) 5, Austin (3-2) 3, Daphne (3-2) 2, Bob Jones (3-2) 1, Vestavia Hills (2-3) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 5-0; 237

2. Mountain Brook; 5-0; 176

3. Saraland (1); 5-0; 164

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 5-0; 136

5. Theodore; 5-0; 122

6. Hartselle; 5-0; 94

7. Gardendale; 3-1; 73

8. Pinson Valley; 2-2; 61

9. Muscle Shoals; 4-0; 40

10. Homewood; 4-1; 11

Others receiving votes: Carver-Montgomery (4-0) 8, Decatur (5-0) 8, Benjamin Russell (3-1) 3, McGill-Toolen (2-2) 3, Briarwood (2-2) 2, Helena (4-1) 1, Pike Road (3-2) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (19); 5-0; 237

2. Leeds; 4-0; 161

3. Ramsay; 4-1; 154

4. Guntersville (1); 5-0; 145

5. Moody; 5-0; 113

6. Pleasant Grove; 3-1; 106

7. Gulf Shores; 4-1; 80

8. Arab; 5-0; 61

9. Vigor; 3-2; 33

10. Beauregard; 5-0; 15

Others receiving votes: Eufaula (3-1) 11, Demopolis (4-1) 6, Headland (3-1) 6, Fairview (4-1) 4, Williamson (4-1) 4, Faith-Mobile (3-1) 3, Southside-Gadsden (4-1) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (15); 5-0; 222

2. Handley (4); 5-0; 184

3. Andalusia (1); 5-0; 165

4. Oneonta; 5-0; 132

5. Anniston; 5-0; 129

6. Jacksonville; 3-2; 66

7. Priceville; 5-0; 64

8. Northside; 4-1; 57

9. Cherokee Co.; 4-1; 30

10. T.R. Miller; 4-1; 28

Others receiving votes: Deshler (5-0) 15, Montgomery Aca. (3-2) 15, Etowah (4-1) 11, West Morgan (5-0) 6, Orange Beach (2-1) 5, Corner (4-0) 4, American Chr. (4-1) 3, Jackson (2-2) 2, Randolph (4-1) 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Piedmont (16); 3-1; 220

2. Mars Hill Bible (2); 4-1; 165

3. St. James; 4-1; 140

4. Gordo (1); 4-1; 133

5. Mobile Chr.; 4-1; 108

6. Opp; 4-1; 106

7. Winfield; 3-1; 79

8. Straughn; 4-0; 69

9. Houston Aca.; 4-0; 51

10. Thomasville; 4-0; 30

Others receiving votes: Dadeville (1 first-place vote) (4-0) 15, Fayette Co. (4-0) 10, Lauderdale Co. (4-1) 6, Excel (3-1) 4, Trinity (4-1) 2, Madison Aca. (2-2) 1, Randolph Co. (4-0) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (20); 4-0; 240

2. Highland Home; 5-0; 180

3. Ariton; 4-1; 155

4. Pisgah; 4-0; 137

5. Aliceville; 4-1; 101

6. B.B. Comer; 4-1; 99

7. G.W. Long; 3-1; 80

8. J.U. Blacksher; 4-1; 55

9. Isabella; 4-0; 38

10. Reeltown; 3-1; 13

Others receiving votes: Cleveland (3-1) 11, Clarke Co. (1-3) 9, Lanett (2-3) 7, Vincent (4-1) 5, Luverne (3-2) 4, Southeastern-Blount (4-0) 3, Collinsville (3-1) 2, Tanner (3-2) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Elba (15); 4-0; 225

2. Leroy (5); 3-0; 195

3. Linden; 5-0; 145

4. Brantley; 4-1; 139

5. Sweet Water; 3-1; 113

6. Valley Head; 4-0; 88

7. Pickens Co.; 4-1; 79

8. Spring Garden; 4-1; 70

9. Meek; 5-0; 43

10. Loachapoka; 5-0; 24

Others receiving votes: Georgiana (5-0) 9, Millry (4-1) 8, Decatur Heritage (3-2) 1, Lynn (3-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Patrician (17); 4-0; 230

2. Macon-East (1); 4-0; 176

3. Lee-Scott (1); 4-0; 154

4. Jackson Aca. (1); 5-0; 152

5. Autauga Aca.; 3-1; 106

6. Lowndes Aca.; 3-1; 102

7. Clarke Prep; 3-1; 72

8. Chambers Aca.; 3-2; 64

9. Crenshaw Chr.; 3-1; 39

10. Glenwood; 2-3; 36

Others receiving votes: Valiant Cross (1-2) 5, Bessemer Aca. (1-3) 2, Banks Aca. (2-2) 1, Monroe Aca. (2-3) 1.