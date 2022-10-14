Beauregard enters de facto region title game with Central-Clay County

The Beauregard Hornets preach living by the blueprint.

With one more win, the region will be all blue — and gold — for the Hornets.

Beauregard is just one step away from winning the Region 4-5A championship, meeting Central-Clay County on Friday on the road in a de facto league title game.

Beauregard is undefeated at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 4-5A. Central-Clay County is 5-2 overall but also a perfect 4-0 in the region. The winning team Friday will capture the league crown and take the region’s top seed into the Class 5A playoffs.

“We discussed, as always, trying to live by our blueprint, being the best version of us every day,” said head coach Justin Jones on what the message has been to his team. “We don’t want to stop preaching that because we’re fortunate enough to be in a game in Week Eight that means a lot. That’s a good place to be.”

The host Volunteers are on a three-game win streak, most recently winning 48-7 on the road at Sylacauga — a strong offensive performance against the Aggies.

Central Clay County averages almost 26 points per game, holding its opponents to just over 15 in a season where the Volunteers outscored everyone 179-106 thus far.

The Hornets have been a force through seven weeks, scoring more than 21 points in every game but one and having a difference-making defense on the other side to force their opponents into sticky situations.

The defense has been dominant, three times holding their opponent to single-digit point totals and consistently grabbing interceptions when the other team hits the air. In the trenches, tackles for loss are a vital piece of Beauregard’s successes.

Led by quarterback AK Wallace, the offense remains comfortable when the defense is so effective. The Hornets are outscoring their opponents 205-89. The lowest scoring effort was in Week Four against Tallassee when Beauregard scored just 14 points, but things have been trending upwards.

Wallace can go through the air to find one of his receivers downfield, or tuck and run for small or large gains. If things were to get rocky, his calm game management could keep things from truly getting out of control.

Senior Kyan Maloy is always a difference-maker for the Hornets, flying around the field and making his presence known in the secondary. No stranger to multiple-interception games, he’s someone who could singlehandedly swing the game in Beauregard’s favor should he come up big Friday night.

“When we got here, we told all the people, all the players that we wanted your high school experience to be a top-10 experience in your lifetime,” Jones said of the big-picture message at Beauregard. “Playing in atmospheres like you’ll have Friday night, that’s going to be something they’re going to remember for the rest of their life.”

In the three weeks since that game against the Tigers, the Hornets are averaging 32 points per game and in the last two, held Sylacauga and Elmore County to seven and eight points respectively.

“When you play a team like Central Clay, they’ve got a Hall of Fame coach. Coach (Danny) Horn’s a Hall of Famer. They’re going to do things right. They’re going to be physical. They’re going to fit right on defense,” Jones said on what he knows to expect Friday. “It’s always good to play somebody who does it right. They’re going to be right where they’re supposed to be, so if you do it right and fit it like you’re supposed to, good things can happen.”

Last season, in its first under Jones, Beauregard finished fifth in the region at 4-6 overall and 1-5 in the league. Central-Clay County won the whole thing at 9-3 and 5-1.

Beauregard hasn’t won the region since 2017, with its other two titles coming in 2015 and 2012.

In his second year with the program, Jones has flipped the script and has Beauregard in a position where it can shape the remainder of the games with some positive outcomes.

“You look back and go ‘Man, we’ve come a long way,’ but when you’re in the moment you’re just trying to prepare for the next one,” Jones said of his mental approach. “Right now, all we’ve done is put ourselves in a position to be home for the first round of the playoffs.”

Jones said he can truly look back at the season come Christmastime, but right now it’s a week-by-week approach as the team works to check off each of its goals.

Those playoffs in 2022 are still a few weeks off just yet, but Beauregard can start dreaming of them come Friday night if they leave Lineville with a win.

“There’s still a lot more to play for Friday night,” Jones said. “And in the weeks to come, (there are) really big goals that we’ve had for this program and where we’re headed.”